No. 22 LSU Host Nicholls in Midweek Action

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather, the No. 22 LSU (20-10) softball team will move its midweek contest against Nicholls State (8-17) to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at Tiger Park.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Giouard on the call. Fans in the Baton Rouge Area can also hear the game called by Patrick Wright on the LSU Sports Radio Network 107.3 FM.

LSU is coming off a three-game series loss at Texas. The Tigers are hitting .288 on the year behind 219 hits, 162 RBIs, and 31 home runs.

Sophomore Danieca Coffey leads the Tigers with a .423 batting average and ranks No. 6 in the NCAA with 41 hits this season. Sophomore Ciara Briggs follows with a .379 batting average with 36 hits (No. 8 in the SEC) and a team-high 28 runs scored. Junior Georgia Clark (.305 avg.) leads the SEC and ranks No. 6 in the NCAA with 37 RBIs. Clark’s 10 home runs this season is tied at No. 2 in the SEC and No. 13 in the NCAA.

Junior Ali Kilponen is 9-4 on the rubber and has a 2.05 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 75.0 innings pitched. Kilponen has three shutouts on the year with one save. Senior utility player Shelbi Sunseri has a 5-2 mark in the circle with a 1.72 ERA and 39 strikeouts. She also has one save and one shutout. At the plate, Sunseri is hitting .262 with 17 hits, eight home runs, and 22 RBIs.

THE LINEUP

The Tigers and Longhorns have split 10 games evenly in the all-time series. LSU is 3-2 against Texas under Coach Torina after winning two out of three in Baton Rouge last season. The two clubs met for the first time on Feb. 18, 2000, where LSU pulled off a 6-2 victory in eight innings.

Nicholls has lost five of its last six games and enters Wednesday on a two-game losing streak. The Colonels has a .270 batting average with 164 hits and 96 RBIs.

Junior Melise Gossen leads Nicholls with a .360 average and 27 hits. She also has 13 RBIs and one home run this season. Sophomore Alexa Poche’ is behind her with a .343 average and has 24 hits, a team-best 23 RBIs, and has six of the team’s nine home runs. Freshman Paris Lehman (3-6) has a team-low 4.16 ERA and has 26 strikeouts while giving up 73 hits and 21 walks. Sophomore Brittney Turner (5-7) has a 5.67 ERA with a team-high 34 strikeouts in 63.0 innings pitched.

ON DECK

LSU will get back into SEC play with a three-game series at Arkansas in Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. March 26-28.

