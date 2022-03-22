Gymnastics Earns Two Seed at NCAA Raleigh Regional

BATON ROUGE – The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team has been selected as the second seed in the Raleigh Regional and will compete for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships March 31 and April 2, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

“I think this is the toughest regional there is but, I am confident in the team’s ability to navigate it and advance,” head coach Jay Clark said. “The goal is to advance out of it and go to the semifinal in Fort Worth (Texas). I feel good about our team and where we are. Last week is not who we are, and I know we will reset and bring some momentum into the regional. We cannot leave anything to chance. There is no tomorrow and it comes down to hit and advance.”

The Raleigh Regional will be hosted at Reynolds Coliseum by North Carolina State as one of four regional meets held nationally. It will feature No. 3 Michigan, the defending national champions, No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA, Maryland, Iowa, North Carolina State, Towson and North Carolina.

LSU will compete in session one of the second round against Missouri, Iowa and North Carolina State. The meet will begin at noon CT on March 31. Session two features Michigan, UCLA, Maryland and the winner of Towson and Iowa.

As the No. 1 seed in the session, LSU will begin the meet on floor. If the Tigers finish first in the meet they will start the regional final on vault and if they finish second they will open on bars.

The top two teams from each second round session will advance to the Regional Final at 4 p.m. on April 1. The top two teams will advance to NCAA Championships April 14 and 16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

All sessions of the Raleigh Regional will be streamed live thru ESPN+.

The NCAA Regional berth marks the 39th overall and 37th straight for the program. LSU owns 31 NCAA Championships appearances and 13 NCAA Regional championships.

Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host)

Florida

*Auburn

Kentucky

Denver

Ohio State

Georgia

Southern Utah

Iowa State

Western Michigan

Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host)

*Oklahoma

Minnesota

California

Arizona State

Arkansas

Boise State

Utah State

West Virginia

Arizona

Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host)

Michigan

LSU

Missouri

UCLA

Maryland

Iowa

*North Carolina State

Towson

North Carolina

Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host)

Utah

Alabama

Michigan State

Oregon State

Illinois

BYU

*Washington

Stanford

San Jose State