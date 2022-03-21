March 21 Baseball National Rankings, Report

LSU Baseball Report – March 21, 2022

Overall Record: 15-5

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 15 (Tue.) – TULANE (W, 7-5)

March 18 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M (L, 4-6)

March 19 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, (L, 7-11)

March 20 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M (W, 7-6)

This Week’s Schedule

March 22 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 25 (Fri.) – at Florida, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

March 26 (Sat.) – at Florida, 5:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 27 (Sun.) – at Florida, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU split its four games last week, defeating Tulane on Tuesday before winning one of three games versus Texas A&M on the opening weekend of Southeastern Conference play … the Tigers play host Louisiana Tech on Tuesday before continuing their SEC schedule on the road this weekend at Florida.

Hitting Notes

LSU catcher Tyler McManus led the Tigers in hitting last week, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two homers, four RBI and three runs … he homered in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday versus Texas A&M, marking his first career LSU dingers … second baseman Cade Doughty batted .385 (5-for-13) last week with one double, three RBI and two runs … Doughty was 5-for-10 in the Texas A&M series with one double, three RBI and one run scored … outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo hit .333 (4-for-12) in four games last week with one homer, three RBI and five runs … outfielder Dylan Crews was 5-for-14 in the Texas A&M series with one homer, three RBI and four runs scored … Crews provided the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday that lifted the Tigers to a 7-6 win over the Aggies.

Pitching Notes

Sophomore left-hander Riley Cooper earned his first career LSU win on Sunday, as he defeated Texas A&M with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief … he limited the Aggies to one hit with no walks and one strikeout in the Tigers’ 7-6 victory … Cooper appeared in all three games of the Texas A&M series, working 3.1 innings and giving up one earned run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts … freshman right-hander Grant Taylor enjoyed an impressive SEC debut with four innings of relief work versus Texas A&M on Friday … Taylor allowed no runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout … another freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton, also pitched effectively against Texas A&M with two appearances in the series .. Dutton worked a total of three innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman struck out six of the eight batters he faced to earn his first career LSU win in Tuesday’s victory over Tulane … Reyzelman entered the game in the fourth inning and pitched brilliantly, allowing no hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 2.1 shutout innings.

USA Today Coaches Poll

March 21, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Vanderbilt (6), 17-2, 710, 3

2, Ole Miss (9), 15-4, 706, 1

3, Texas (3), 17-5, 705, 2

4, Arkansas (5), 16-3, 701, 4

5, Tennessee (8), 19-1, 698, 5

6, Oregon State, 14-4, 549, 6

7, Florida, 15-5, 489, 9

8, Virginia, 19-1, 477, 17

9, Arizona, 15-4, 444, 16

10, Florida State, 13-6, 439, 12

11, Texas Tech, 17-4, 414, 13

12, North Carolina, 17-3, 398, 17

13, Oklahoma State, 14-6, 390, 15

14, Georgia, 16-4, 358, 20

15, Notre Dame, 12-4, 353, 7

16, Georgia Tech, 15-5, 340, 10

17, Liberty, 14-4, 288, 14

18, LSU, 15-5, 278, 8

19, TCU, 14-5, 240, 21

20, Maryland, 16-3, 187, 22

21, Texas State, 18-3, 170, 23

22, Louisville, 16-4, 159, NR

23, Clemson, 15-4, 132, 19

24, Stanford, 9-7, 131, 11

25, Gonzaga, 14-4, 103, 25

Dropped out

No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others Receiving Votes

Wake Forest 59; Purdue 35; Oregon 29; Old Dominion 26; Connecticut 21; Mississippi State 12; Miami 11; Dallas Baptist 9; Texas A&M 8; Mercer 3; Southern Miss 2; UC Irvine 1.

Perfect Game Top 25

March 21, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 19-1, 5

2, Vanderbilt, 17-2, 2

3, Texas, 17-5, 3

4, Oklahoma State, 14-6, 7

5, Ole Miss, 15-4, 4

6, Arkansas, 16-3, 10

7, Oregon State, 14-4, 8

8, Virginia, 19-1, 19

9, Notre Dame, 12-4, 1

10, Florida State, 13-6, 13

11, Texas Tech, 17-4, 14

12, Georgia Tech, 15-5, 6

13, TCU, 14-5, 15

14, Florida, 15-5, 17

15, Arizona, 15-4, 20

16, Liberty, 14-4, 12

17, North Carolina, 17-3, 18

18, UConn, 14-3, 23

19, Louisville, 16-4, NR

20, Texas State, 18-3, 21

21, LSU, 15-5, 9

22, Miami, 13-6, 24

23, Maryland, 16-3, 22

24, Wake Forest, 16-4, NR

25, Clemson, 15-4, 16

D1Baseball.com Top 25

March 21, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Ole Miss, 15-4, 1

2, Texas, 17-5, 2

3, Arkansas, 16-3, 3

4, Vanderbilt, 17-2, 4

5, Tennessee, 19-1, 7

6, Oregon State, 14-4, 5

7, Florida State, 13-6, 8

8, Florida, 15-5, 9

9, Oklahoma State, 14-6, 11

10, Virginia, 19-1, 19

11, Arizona, 15-4, 16

12, Notre Dame, 12-4, 6

13, North Carolina, 17-3, 15

14, Georgia Tech, 15-5, 10

15, Liberty, 14-4, 14

16, Texas Tech, 17-4, 17

17, Georgia, 16-4, 20

18, Louisville, 16-4, NR

19, TCU, 14-5, 21

20, Texas State, 18-3, 22

21, LSU, 15-5, 13

22, Maryland, 16-3, 24

23, Gonzaga, 14-4, 25

24, Clemson, 15-4, 18

25, Connecticut, 14-3, NR

Dropped Out

Stanford, 9-7, 12

Mississippi State, 12-9, 23

Baseball America Top 25

March 21, 2022

LSU is not ranked.