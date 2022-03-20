Tigers Push Win Streak to Four; Take Down Alabama, 4-2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—The LSU men’s tennis team (11-5 overall, 3-3 SEC) pushed their winning streak to four after defeating Alabama, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles

The Sunday showcase started off with the doubles point going towards Alabama. The LSU duo of Ronald Hohmann and Vlad Lobak fell on court one, 6-4, but Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter brought it back to even with a 6-2 victory on court two. Court three would decide the doubles point, and if anything, was an indication for how the rest of the match would play out. Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson found themselves knotted up with Patrick Kaukovalta and Juan Martin at 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, then 5-5. The Alabama duo would string off two straight games to take the victory and the doubles point, 7-5

Singles

History tends to repeat itself, and much like LSU’s victories over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, the Tigers would need four out of the six singles courts for the win. Alabama took a 2-0 lead after Filip Planinsek defeated No. 50 Hohmann, 6-3, 6-4. LSU would quickly follow that up with two wins of their own, coming from Boris Kozlov on court six, 6-3, 6-0, and Vlad Lobak on court two, 6-1, 6-3. Kent Hunter gave LSU the 3-2 lead after a straight-set victory on court three, 7-6(2), 6-1. Courts four and five would head to a third-set, and as foreshadowed, came down to the wire. On court four, the Alabama transfer, Gabriel Diaz Freire, would take the first set over Kaukovalta, 7-5. Kaukovalta would take the second set, 6-4. The third-set would see the match tied up at 5-5, but Diaz Freire got his revenge against his former school, taking the final two games, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, and clinching the match, 4-3, in favor of the LSU Tigers. The teams did not play out the match, but Joao Graca and Juan Martin of Alabama were at 2-6, 6-3, 5-4 upon completion.

Next Up

LSU returns home for a matchup with Tulsa on Thursday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

#44 LSU 4, Alabama 2

Singles competition

Filip Planinsek (M_UA) def. #50 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Enzo Aguiard (M_UA) 6-1, 6-3 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. German Samofalov (M_UA) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Patrick Kaukovalta (M_UA) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 Juan Martin (M_UA) vs. Joao Graca (LSU) 2-6, 6-3, 5-4, unfinished Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Joao Ferreira (M_UA) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

#28 German Samofalov/Filip Planinsek (M_UA) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-4 Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Enzo Aguiard/Joao Ferreira (M_UA) 6-2 Patrick Kaukovalta/Juan Martin (M_UA) def. Boris Kozlov/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5

Match Notes:

LSU 11-5, 3-3 SEC; National ranking #44

Alabama 4-12, 0-4 SEC

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,6,2,3,4)

A-64