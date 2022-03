BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU and No. 6 Ohio State will square off Monday night in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Monday night in the PMAC.

Ohio State defeated Missouri State Saturday in the PMAC, 63-56, and LSU took down Jackson St., 83-77. When the Tigers and Buckeyes meet Monday night, there will a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line.