LSU Completes Day 3 of the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships

ATLANTA, Ga. – Four athletes of the LSU swimming and diving team competed in their respective events Friday inside the McAuley Aquatic Center at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Three of the four will return to action Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT in the prelims. Senior Anne Tuxen will join her sister Helle, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Katarina Milutinovich as an NCAA participant. Helle and Gutierrez Lavenant qualified for all three diving events and Milutinovich qualified in the 50-free, 200-free and 100-free.

Gutierrez Lavenant, who placed fifth in the one-meter consolation final and earned an NCAA All-America Honorable Mention in the event, finished in 29th place with a score of 290.40. Helle, a two-time NCAA participant, claimed 21st place with a final score of 307.05. Chiara Pellacani finished in 37th place with a score of 278.55.

Milutinovich followed her 50-free finish Thursday, competing in the 200-free. She finished in 35th place with a time of 1:46.17.

The final day consists of the 100-free for Milutinovich and platform for Helle, Gutierrez Lavenant and Anne.

EVENTS WITH LSU’S PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Saturday, March 19:

100-Free:

Katarina Milutinovich

Platform:

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Helle Tuxen

Anne Tuxen

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN3 – lsul.su/3toXZm5

LIVE STATS

Swimming results can be found on MeetMobile

Diving: lsul.su/3w9O9pW