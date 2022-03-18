Durante Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM – LSU gymnastics fifth-year senior Sami Durante has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for her efforts in the Baton Rouge area, the league office announced.

In her time in Baton Rouge, Durante has spent a majority of her service time with children in the local community. She has done school reading at Gardere Elementary and spent time at LA Key School and Empower 225. Durante has also worked with her teammates at the Knock Knock Museum, Spooke ‘N’ Rowe, the Blue Ribbon Soiree and LSU’s Halloween Boozar. She is LSU’s nominee for the AAI Award, which goes to the top senior gymnast in the nation.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight a student-athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Durante and the LSU Tigers will compete for the program’s fourth SEC title in five years and fifth overall at 7 p.m. CT Saturday in Birmingham.