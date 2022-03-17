Track & Field Begins Outdoor Season

Tempe, Ariz. – The LSU track and field team is ready and set to open the 2022 outdoor season this weekend in Tempe, Ariz., at the Baldy Castillo Invitational at the Sun Angel Track. The two-day meet begins on Friday and concludes Saturday.

The Tigers just closed out their indoor season last week at the NCAA Championships where the women finished fifth overall. This is the first of eight regular season outdoor meets that the Tigers will compete at before the postseason begins in mid-May with the SEC Championships in Oxford, Miss.

LSU brought 49 athletes (24 women, 25 men) on the trip to compete and train. Jake Norris will be the first Tiger in action on Friday starting in the men’s hammer throw at 12:30 p.m. CT. Sixteen of LSU’s athletes will be in action Friday, with a larger group set to compete on Saturday. For a full guide on who is doing what, click the competition guide link above.

LSU has three athletes set to make their LSU debuts this weekend; Hannah Douglas in the 200 meters and 100 meters, CJ Ekeanyanwu in the 400 meters, and Isiah Travis in the 400 meters. Outdoor only athletes Tzuriel Pedigo and Eli Gaughan will open up their 2022 seasons in the javelin throw on Saturday. Pedigo was the 2021 NCAA champion in the event.

The Tigers will be competing against the likes of host Arizona State, Grand Canyon University, Iowa, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Washington State. There will be no live stream of the meet, so you’ll need to follow us on Twitter for live updates if you’d like.

