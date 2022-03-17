Tennis Tigers Head to No. 29 Vanderbilt, Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The LSU men’s tennis team (9-5 overall, 1-3 SEC) will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on No. 29 Vanderbilt on Friday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m., then head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Sunday, March 20 at 1:00 p.m.

LSU is coming off a big weekend, putting up a strong effort in a 4-3 loss to Mississippi State, then defeating No. 20 Ole Miss, 5-2, and UNO, 7-0.

In the latest ITA Team rankings, LSU lands at No. 44. Only one Tiger was named in the latest ITA individual rankings with No. 50 Ronald Hohmann.

Scouting The Commodores

Vanderbilt is 10-2 on the dual season with a 1-2 record in SEC play. The ‘Dores have one ranked singles player in No. 39 George Harwell and one ranked duo in No. 76 Michael Ross/Siim Troost. Vanderbilt have notable wins over No. 52 Cornell, Arkansas, and No. 19 Northwestern and losses over No. 13 Harvard, No. 22 Georgia, and No. 28 Texas A&M.

Scouting The Tide

Alabama is 4-11 on the dual season with an 0-3 record in SEC play. Enzo Aguiard leads Alabama with eight singles wins. In doubles, Aguiard and Joao Ferreira lead with seven wins. Alabama has victories over UAB and Nebraska and notable losses over Ole Miss (twice), Tulane, and Tulsa.

Weekend Links

Vandy Live Scoring

Vandy Live Video

Alabama Live Scoring

Alabama Live Video

Follow The Tigers On Socials

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.