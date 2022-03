Week Five Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team moves up to No. 18 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 114 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU is coming off a huge 2-1 series win over No. 2 Alabama to open its SEC slate.

The Tigers tallied 227 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 226 points in the NFCA poll.

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana today at 6 p.m. on SECN+ for its first midweek game of the 2022 season. This upcoming weekend, the Fighting Tigers will begin their journey of six road games over a seven-game stretch beginning with a three-game series at Texas March 18-19.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 15 (Week 5)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (24), 624 pts, 20-0, No. 1 Florida State, 590 pts, 23-1, No. 3 UCLA (1), 562 pts, 22-3, No. 5 Alabama, 552 pts, 21-2, No. 2 Virginia Tech, 522 pts, 18-3, No. 6 Florida, 517 pts, 22-2, No. 4 Washington, 448 pts, 19-5, No. 7 Duke, 429 pts, 21-3, No. 9 Oklahoma State, 394 pts, 16-5, No. 10 Arkansas, 376 pts, 17-4, No. 11 Kentucky, 348 pts, 19-2, No. 12 Northwestern, 341 pts, 15-4, No. 13 Oregon, 321 pts, 19-3, No. 14 Tennessee, 289 pts, 18-6, No. 18 Clemson, 240 pts, 16-6, No. 15 Arizona, 238 pts, 19-4, No. 16 Missouri, 233 pts, 16-6, No. 8 LSU, 227 pts, 19-7, No. 21 Michigan, 213 pts, 15-6, No. 17 Auburn, 204 pts, 24-1, No. 20 Georgia, 138 pts, 22-3, No. 19 Arizona State, 101 pts, 18-5, No. 23 USF, 85 pts, 22-4, No. 22 Oregon State, 50 pts, 22-4, 24 UCF, 31 pts, 22-7, RV

Receiving Votes: Texas (24), Stanford (8), Texas A&M (5), San Diego State (4), Louisiana (3), Mississippi State (3), Ohio State (3), Boise State (1), Ole Miss (1), USC Upstate (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 15 (Week 5)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 20-0, No. 1

2 Florida State, 753 pts, 23-1, No. 3

3 Alabama, 718 pts, 21-2, No. 2

4 UCLA, 709 pts, 22-3, No. 5

5 Florida, 676 pts, 22-2, No. 4

6 Virginia Tech, 648 pts, 18-3, No. 6

7 Washington, 596 pts, 19-5, No. 7

8 Kentucky, 533 pts, 19-2, No. 9

9 Arizona, 521 pts, 19-4, No. 8

10 Oklahoma State, 513 pts, 16-5, No. 10

11 Oregon, 472 pts, 19-3, No. 11

12 Arkansas, 440 pts, 17-4, No. 12

13 Duke, 432 pts, 21-3, No. 13

14 Northwestern, 336 pts, 15-4, No. 16

15 Tennessee, 328 pts, 18-6, No. 18

16 Georgia, 325 pts, 22-3, No. 15

17 Clemson, 286 pts, 16-6 No. 17

18 Missouri, 282 pts, 16-6, No. 14

19 Auburn, 247 pts, 24-1, No. 20

20 LSU, 226 pts, 19-7, No. 21

21 Michigan, 218 pts, 15-6, No. 19

22 Arizona State, 112 pts, 18-5, No. 23

23 UL-Lafayette, 68 pts, 15-5, No. 22

24 UCF, 63 pts, 22-7, RV

25 USF, 39 pts, 22-4, RV

Receiving Votes: Stanford (20), Notre Dame (12), Texas (9), Charlotte (6), Oregon State (6), Boise State (2), Ohio State (1), USC Upstate (1), Western Kentucky (1).

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.