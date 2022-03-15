Tari Eason Named Honorable Mention All-America By AP
BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason was named an honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Eason, who was named first-team All-SEC and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year, will be part of the LSU squad that takes part in its third straight NCAA Tournament Friday at 6:20 p.m. in Milwaukee as the No. 6 seed against Iowa State (11).
The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on TBS.
Eason, who had four 20 point-10 rebound games in SEC play, averaged 17.33 points in the 18 regular season SEC games and for the entire season to date averaged 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He is sixth in the league ins coring and ninth in rebounds.
The native of Los Angeles had 12 games of 20 points or more with eight of those in SEC play.
The transfer from Cincinnati shot 52 percent from the field, fourth in the Southeastern Conference with 27 treys. He is also at 79.6 percent (144-of-181) from the free throw line.
AP All-America Team
Ochai Agbaji – Kanas
Kofi Cockburn – Illinois
Johnny Davis – Wisconsin
Keegan Murray – Iowa
Oscar Tshiebwe — Kentucky
Second Team
Chet Holmgren – Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey – Purdue
Bennedict Mathurin – Arizona
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Drew Timme – Gonzaga
Third Team
James Akinjo – Baylor
Paolo Banchero – Duke
Collin Gillespie – Villanova
Walker Kessler – Auburn
E. J. Liddell – Ohio State
JD Notae – Arkansas
Honorable Mention
Max Abmas – Oral Roberts
Armando Bacot — North Carolina
Tari Eason — LSU
Zach Edey — Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., — Rutgers
Johnny Juzang — UCLA
David Roddy – Colorado State
Alondes Williams – Wake Forest