LSU Beach Volleyball Stays at No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed ranked at No. 5 in the latest AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers climbed back into the Top-5 in last week’s poll and maintained their ranking after a strong showing this weekend at the Gamecock Grand Slam in South Carolina. LSU went 4-0 on the weekend, including wins over then ranked No. 19 South Carolina and No. 15 Pepperdine.

LSU is 13-0 on the season, a program record for the best start to the season. In addition to the undefeated record, the Tigers have also beaten four ranked teams so far this year, including a win over then ranked No. 4 LMU at the Tiger Beach Challenge.

The Tigers have a big weekend of action ahead of them as they travel to Gulf Shores to play in The March to May on Saturday and Sunday. While there, LSU will play No. 13 Georgia State at 1 p.m. CT and No. 7 Grand Canyon University a 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, it will face No. 11 Florida Atlantic University at 8 a.m., No. 15 South Carolina at 10 a.m. and No. 1 UCLA 3 p.m. on Sunday to close out the weekend.

AVCA Poll:

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 UCLA (14) 299 9-0

2 Southern California (1) 284 8-1

3 TCU 268 15-0

4 Florida State 250 9-2

5 LSU 241 13-0

6 Loyola Marymount 230 12-1

7 Grand Canyon 213 8-2

8 Stanford 183 4-4

9 Hawai’i 172 10-5

10 California 165 8-4

11 FAU 148 7-3

12 Cal Poly 136 5-7

13 Georgia State 104 8-4

14 Long Beach State 99 1-7

15 South Carolina 70 7-5

16 Arizona 67 5-3

17 Stetson 64 5-7

18 Pepperdine 61 7-2

19 FIU 58 7-0

20 Tulane 12 11-2

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (11), Tampa (5), Cal State Bakersfield (4), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (3), Florida Gulf Coast (2)

Next Poll: March 22