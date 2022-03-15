Shop
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt
Men's Nike Slub Space-Dye Performance Hoodie T-Shirt $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Stays at No. 5 in AVCA Poll

+0
LSU Beach Volleyball Stays at No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball team stayed ranked at No. 5 in the latest AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers climbed back into the Top-5 in last week’s poll and maintained their ranking after a strong showing this weekend at the Gamecock Grand Slam in South Carolina. LSU went 4-0 on the weekend, including wins over then ranked No. 19 South Carolina and No. 15 Pepperdine.

LSU is 13-0 on the season, a program record for the best start to the season. In addition to the undefeated record, the Tigers have also beaten four ranked teams so far this year, including a win over then ranked No. 4 LMU at the Tiger Beach Challenge.

The Tigers have a big weekend of action ahead of them as they travel to Gulf Shores to play in The March to May on Saturday and Sunday. While there, LSU will play No. 13 Georgia State at 1 p.m. CT and No. 7 Grand Canyon University a 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, it will face No. 11 Florida Atlantic University at 8 a.m., No. 15 South Carolina at 10 a.m. and No. 1 UCLA 3 p.m. on Sunday to close out the weekend.

AVCA Poll:

Rank    School (First-Place Votes)     Points  Record

1          UCLA (14)                                       299      9-0

2          Southern California (1)                284      8-1

3          TCU                                                  268      15-0

4          Florida State                                    250      9-2

5          LSU                                                241      13-0    

6          Loyola Marymount                          230      12-1

7          Grand Canyon                                    213      8-2

8          Stanford                                              183      4-4

9          Hawai’i                                                 172      10-5

10        California                                             165      8-4

11        FAU                                                        148      7-3

12        Cal Poly                                                  136      5-7

13        Georgia State                                        104      8-4

14        Long Beach State                                   99        1-7

15        South Carolina                                        70        7-5

16        Arizona                                                     67        5-3

17        Stetson                                                      64        5-7

18        Pepperdine                                               61        7-2

19        FIU                                                             58        7-0

20        Tulane                                                        12        11-2

Others receiving votes: Arizona State (11), Tampa (5), Cal State Bakersfield (4), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (3), Florida Gulf Coast (2)

Next Poll: March 22

Related Stories

Bracken and Deberg Earn AVCA National Beach Pair of the Week

Bracken and Deberg Earn AVCA National Beach Pair of the Week

No. 5 Tigers Go Undefeated at Gamecock Grand Slam, Improve to 13-0

No. 5 Tigers Go Undefeated at Gamecock Grand Slam, Improve to 13-0

No. 5 Tigers Win Both Games on Day One of Gamecock Grand Slam

No. 5 Tigers Win Both Games on Day One of Gamecock Grand Slam