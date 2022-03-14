March 14 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 13-3

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

March 9 (Wed.) – McNEESE (W, 6-3)

March 11 (Fri.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (W, 8-7)

March 12 (Sat.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (W, 5-1)

March 13 (Sun.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (W, 15-0)

This Week’s Schedule

March 15 (Tue.) – TULANE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 18 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 19 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 20 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tigers Update

LSU won all four of its games last week, including a midweek victory over McNeese and a three-game weekend sweep of Bethune-Cookman … the Tigers are 12-0 this season in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers play host to Tulane on Tuesday before opening Southeastern Conference play at home this weekend versus Texas A&M.

Jacob Berry

Sophomore rightfielder/third baseman Jacob Berry led LSU to four wins in four games last week, batting .500 (9-for-18) with one double, three homers, seven RBI and seven runs … he homered in each of the first three games of the week, increasing his streak to four straight games with a homer that began on March 6 versus Baylor …. in the Tigers’ three-game series sweep of Bethune-Cookman, Berry was 7-for-13 (.538) with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored … he is hitting .382 on the year with four doubles, an SEC-best eight homers and 21 RBI.

Ma’Khail Hilliard

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard defeated Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, working six shutout innings and allowing just two singles with no walks and six strikeouts … Hilliard fired 4.2 perfect innings to begin his outing before allowing a fifth-inning single … he fired 78 pitches in the outing, 59 for strikes, and only one Bethune-Cookman runner advanced beyond first base.

Hitting Notes

LSU batted .328 as a team last week in its four games with 13 doubles, nine homers, 45 total hits and 34 runs scored … designated hitter Brayden Jobert batted .462 (6-for-13) with three doubles and four RBI … second baseman Cade Doughty hit .417 (5-for-12) with two doubles, two homers, six RBI and six runs … centerfielder Dylan Crews hit .412 (7-for-17) with one doubles, two homers, five RBI and five runs … shortstop Jordan Thompson tied his career high with four hits on Sunday versus Bethune-Cookman, as he was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI.

Pitching Notes

Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd allowed just one unearned run on two hits in a career-long six innings in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Bethune-Cookman … Floyd recorded two walks, and he tied his career high with eight strikeouts … redshirt sophomore reliever Eric Reyzelman earned his first save of the season on Saturday by working the final three innings in relief of Floyd, allowing only two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts … graduate reliever Devin Fontenot earned his first win of the season on Friday versus Bethune-Cookman, as he fired 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll

March 14, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Vanderbilt (13-2), 494, 2

2. Tennessee (15-1), 492, 3

3. Oregon St. (11-2), 488, 4

4. LSU (13-3), 486, 6

5. Virginia (14-1), 485, 7

6. Texas (13-4), 483, 1

7. Notre Dame (11-1), 481, 8

8. Georgia Tech. (13-3), 479, 9

9. Mississippi (13-2), 477, 10

10. Georgia (13-3), 475, 11

11. North Carolina (12-2), 474, 14

12. Liberty (12-2), 470, 12

13. Florida (13-4), 469, 13

14. Stanford (9-5), 465, 5

15. Texas St. (14-3), 461, 17

16. Arizona (12-4), 459, 18

17. Texas Tech. (14-3), 457, 19

18. Arkansas (11-3), 456, 20

19. Purdue (14-0), 453, 21

20. Clemson (14-1), 452, —

21. Old Dominion (13-1), 448, 25

22. Florida St. (10-5), 445, 22

23. Miami, Fla. (11-4), 443, 23

24. Gonzaga (11-4), 441, 15

25. Southern California (11-3), 439, —

26. Oklahoma St. (9-6), 436, 16

27. Connecticut (11-2), 434, 27

28. Texas Christian (11-4), 431, 28

29. Maryland (12-2), 429, 29

30. U.C. Santa Barbara (10-4), 426, 30

USA Today Coaches Poll

March 14, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Ole Miss (19), 13-2, 724, 3

2, Texas, 13-4, 681, 1

3, Vanderbilt (5), 13-2, 677, 2

4, Arkansas (1), 11-3, 636, 7

5, Tennessee (4), 15-1, 633, 4

6, Oregon State, 11-2, 576, 6

7, Notre Dame, 11-1, 565, 8

8, LSU, 13-3, 447, 9

9, Florida, 13-4, 436, 10

10, Georgia Tech, 13-3, 424, 13

11, Stanford, 9-5, 382, 5

12, Florida State, 10-5, 361, 17

13, Texas Tech, 14-3, 350, 11

14, Liberty, 12-2, 342, 16

15, Oklahoma State, 9-6, 334, 12

16, Arizona, 12-4, 317, 14

17, Virginia, 14-1, 316, 19

17, North Carolina, 14-2, 316, 18

19, Clemson (1), 14-1, 266, 21

20, Georgia, 13-3, 247, 15

21, Texas Christian, 11-4, 187, 20

22, Maryland, 12-2, 161, 23

23, Texas State, 14-3, 80, NR

24, Mississippi State, 10-7, 71, NR

25, Gonzaga, 11-4, 57, NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 North Carolina State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 UCLA.

Others Receiving Votes

Purdue 27; Wake Forest 21; Kentucky 21; Old Dominion 19; UCLA 15; Miami 11; Rutgers 10; Mercer 9; USC 7; Connecticut 6; UC Irvine 3; SE Missouri St. 3; Tulane 2; Oregon 2; Missouri 2; Dallas Baptist 2; Auburn 2; Southern Illinois 1; North Carolina State 1.

Perfect Game Top 25

March 14, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Notre Dame, 11-1, 3

2, Vanderbilt, 13-2, 2

3, Texas, 13-4, 1

4, Ole Miss, 13-2, 5

5, Tennessee, 15-1, 6

6, Georgia Tech, 13-3, 7

7, Oklahoma State, 9-6, 8

8, Oregon State, 11-2, 9

9, LSU, 13-3, 10

10, Arkansas, 12-3, 11

11, Stanford, 9-5, 4

12, Liberty, 12-2, 12

13, Florida State, 8-4, 14

14, Texas Tech, 14-3, 16

15, TCU, 11-4, 15

16, Clemson, 14-1, 18

17, Florida, 13-4, 19

18, North Carolina, 14-2, 20

19, Virginia, 14-1, 23

20, Arizona, 12-4, 21

21, Texas State, 14-3, NR

22, Maryland, 12-2, 25

23, UCONN, 11-2, NR

24, Miami, 11-4, 24

25, UCLA, 10-6, 13

Also Considered: Dallas Baptist, Kentucky, Louisville, Mercer, Old Dominion, Southern California, UC Irvine.

Dropped Out: #17 North Carolina State, #22 Tulane.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

March 14, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Ole Miss, 13-2, 2

2, Texas, 13-4, 1

3, Arkansas, 11-3, 3

4, Vanderbilt, 13-2, 4

5, Oregon State, 11-2, 7

6, Notre Dame, 11-1, 9

7, Tennessee, 15-1, 10

8, Florida State, 10-5, 8

9, Florida, 13-4, 11

10, Georgia Tech, 13-3, 13

11, Oklahoma State, 9-6, 6

12, Stanford, 9-5, 5

13, LSU, 13-3, 12

14, Liberty, 12-2, 14

15, North Carolina, 14-2, 15

16, Arizona, 12-4, 16

17, Texas Tech, 14-3, 17

18, Clemson, 14-1, 19

19, Virginia, 14-1, NR

20, Georgia, 13-3, 20

21, TCU, 11-4, 21

22, Texas State, 14-3, NR

23, Mississippi State, 10-7, 23

24, Maryland, 12-2, 24

25, Gonzaga, 11-4, 25

Dropped Out

Tulane, 10-6, 18

NC State, 9-6, 22

Baseball America Top 25

March 14, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Notre Dame, 11-1, 3

2, Ole Miss, 13-2, 4

3, Oregon State, 11-2, 8

4, Texas, 13-4, 1

5, Virginia, 14-1, 4

6, Vanderbilt, 13-2, 7

7, Arkansas, 12-3, 9

8, Florida State, 8-4, 10

9, Tennessee, 15-1, 11

10, Stanford, 9-5, 2

11, Oklahoma State, 9-6, 6

12, Liberty, 12-2, 17

13, Florida, 13-4, 18

14, Georgia Tech, 13-3, 19

15, Clemson, 14-1, 21

16, LSU, 13-3, 16

17, Arizona, 12-4, 13

18, Georgia, 13-3, 14

19, North Carolina, 14-2, 20

20, Gonzaga, 11-4, 19

21, Maryland, 12-2, 22

22, Texas State, 14-3, NR

23, Texas Tech, 14-3, NR

24, Old Dominion, 13-1, NR

25, USC, 11-3, NR