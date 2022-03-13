Lindblad Ties School Mark With Her 7th Collegiate Golf Title

MESA, Arizona – LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad continues to add her name to the school record book when she recorded her seventh collegiate career victory in the Clover Cup Sunday at the Longbow Golf Club.

Lindblad finished things off with birdies on two of the final four holes to shoot a 4-under 68 to finish 54 holes at 13-under par 203 (65-70-68).

The 13-under par 203 total is tied for the second lowest 54-hole total by an LSU women’s golfer, just one shot off the 14-under 202 that Lindblad shot in 2022 SEC stroke play portion of the 2021 championships.

More importantly, the seventh win by Lindblad ties Jenny Lidback for the most individual victories in program history. Lidback won her seven during the 1985-86 season. Dating back over the last 40 years (since 1982), Lindblad and Lidback have the most wins by any golfer, male or female, at LSU. David Toms leads all members of the men’s team in wins over that period with six.

Ironically, Lidback, who lives in the Phoenix area, was at the tournament Sunday taking in the final round.

As a team, LSU played three-solid rounds of golf, finishing with an even par round of 288 to post a 54-hole total of 8-under par 856 (286-282-288). The Tigers finished third behind Clemson at 846 (18-under par, 286-284-276) and Texas A&M which had 14-under round of 274 on the final day to finish at 13-under 851.

LSU was seven shots clear of Kentucky and TCU at 1-under 846. Georgia rounded out the top six of the 17-team field at 2-over 866.

Junior Latanna Stone was under par with a 1-under par 71, while Jessica Bailey posted a 74 and Carla Tejedo Mulet finished at 3-over 75.

Both Tejedo Mulet and Stone posted top 20 finishes and was under par for the 54 holes. Tejedo Mulet birdied two holes last to finish T15 at 2-under 214 (69-70-75), while Stone, who moved up 25 places with her second round 68, finished at 1-under 215 (76-68-71).

Lindblad had six birdies in her final round and a 54-hole tournament best 17 birdies. The Swedish star was a tourney co-best -4 on the par 3 holes, -1 on the par 4s and 8-under par on the 12 par 5 opportunities.

LSU will have a few days off back in Baton Rouge before playing in the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina, March 25-27.

Team Results – Clover Cup – Par 288-864

1 Clemson 286-284-276 – 846 -18; 2. Texas A&M 290-287-274 – 851 -13; 3 LSU 286-282-288 – 856 -8; T4 Kentucky 288-290-285, TCU 284-287-292 – 864 E; 6 Georgia 291-292-283 – 866 +2; 7. North Carolina 292-290-288 – 870 +6; 8. New Mexico 291-291-289 – 871 +7; 9. Oklahoma 300-286-296 – 882 +18; 10. East Tennessee State 295-297-293 – 885 +21; 11. Colorado State 302-293-294 – 889 +25; 12. Notre Dame 303-295-294 – 892 +28; 13. Florida Atlantic 297-293-306 – 897 +33; T14 Mercer 301-295-302, Kansas State 306-299-293 – 898 +34; 16. Florida International 309-309-306 – 924 +60; 17. Cincinnati 314-306-320 – 940 +76.

LSU Individual Scores – Par 72-216

1 Ingrid Lindblad – 65-70-68 – 203 -13

T15 Carla Tejedo Mulet – 69-70-75 – 214 -2

T19 Latanna Stone – 76-68-71 – 215 -1

T55 Jessica Bailey – 80-74-74 – 226 +10

T59 Elsa Svensson – 73-75-75 – 223 +17