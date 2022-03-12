LSU Women To Play For Title Sunday At Clover Cup

MESA, Arizona – The No. 17 LSU women’s golf team is in title contention after two rounds of the Clover Cup with a two-shot lead over Clemson at the Longbow Golf Club here Saturday.

Two LSU golfers, Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo Mulet, are in the thick of the individual title chase after 2-under par rounds of 70 on the second day.

But it was junior Latanna Stone that posted the lowest round of the day for the Tigers with a four-birdie four-under round of 68 that moved her up 25 spots to 18th in the individual competition. Stone is at even par 144 (76-68).

LSU shot a 6-under round of 282, following a 2-under opening round to stand at 8-under 568 (286-282) for 36 holes. Clemson is second at 6-under 570 (286-284) with TCU another shot back at 571. It is six more shots back to Texas A&M in fourth at 1-over 577.

Lindblad followed up her 65 on Friday with the 70 on Saturday in a round with four birdies. She retained the individual lead at 9-under par 135, two shots clear of Jennie Park of Texas A&M and Sere Hesegawa of East Tennessee State at 7-under 137.

Tejedo Mulet is in solo fourth at 5-under 139 after an interesting round in which she opened play with a double bogey on the par 5 first hole. But she wiped that out with an eagle on the par 5 ninth hole and in between had a birdie to turn at 1-under 36. She matched that on the final nine holes for her 70 to go with Friday’s round of 69.

In all 17 golfers are under par after 36 holes.

LSU’s other counting score of the second round was a 2-over 74 by Jessica Bailey.

The final round is scheduled for an 8 a.m. MT shotgun start with LSU playing with Clemson and TCU. Live scoring for the round can be found at Golfstat.com.

Clover Cup Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 LSU 286-282 – 568 -8; 2 Clemson 286-284 – 570 -6; 3 TCU 284-287 – 571 -5; 4. Texas A&M 290-287 – 577 +1; 5 Kentucky 288-290 – 578 +2; T6 North Carolina 292-290, New Mexico 291-291 – 582 +6; 8. Georgia 291-292 – 583 +7; 9. Oklahoma 300-286 – 586 +10; 10. Florida Atlantic 297-294 – 591 +15; 11. East Tennessee State 295-297 –592 +16; 12. Colorado State 302-293 – 595 +19; 13. Mercer 301-295 – 596 +20; 14 Notre Dame 303-295 – 598 +22; 15 Kansas State 306-299 – 605 +29; 16 Florida International 309-309 – 618 +42; 17 Cincinnati 314-306 – 620 +44

LSU Individual Totals (Par 72-144)

1 Ingrid Lindblad 65-70 – 135 -9

4 Carla Tejedo Mulet 69-70 – 139 -5

T18 Latanna Stone 76-68 – 144 E

T56 Elsa Svensson 76-76 – 152 +8

T60 Jessica Bailey 80-74 – 154 +10