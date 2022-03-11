Tiger Golfers T2 After One Round; Lindblad Early Lead

MESA, Arizona – The LSU women’s golf team got under par rounds from Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo Mulet Friday as the No. 17 ranked Tigers stand at 2-under par and tied for second after the first round of the Clover Cup at the Longbow Country Club.

LSU’s 286 puts them in a tie with Clemson just two shots behind TCU at 4-under par 284.

Lindblad, the junior from Sweden, fired a 7-birdie round of 7-under 65, while Tejedo Mulet eagled the par 5 15th and the 17th hole to shoot 3-under on the final nine holes to post a 3-under 69.

Lindblad, ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings birdied three-of-the-four par 5 holes, three par 4s and one par 3 in the opening round of the 54-hole event over the par 72, 6,184-yard course layout.

It was the 13th round of par or under this year for Lindblad and her lowest round of the year. Her college career low came last year when she posted a 64.

She has the individual lead by two shots over Sera Hasegawa of East Tennessee State at 5-under 67. Jennie Park is third at 4-under 68 and LSU’s Tejedo Mulet is in a group at 69, tied for fourth.

LSU counted 4-over 76s from Latanna Stone and Elsa Svensson to complete LSU’s scoring in the opening round.

The Tigers will tee off in the final wave off the front nine again on Saturday, beginning at 10:40 a.m. CT. The tournament concludes on Sunday. Live scoring for the second round can be found at Golfstat.com.

The Clover Cup – Mesa, Arizona

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 TCU 284 -4; T2 Clemson, LSU 286 -2; 4 Kentucky 288 E; 5 Texas A&M 290 +2; T6 New Mexico, Georgia 291 +3; 8 North Carolina 292 +4; 9 East Tennessee State 295 +7; 10 Florida Atlantic 297 +9; 11 Oklahoma 300 +12; 12 Mercer 301 +13; 13 Colorado State 302 +14; 14. Notre Dame 303 +15; 15 Kansas State 306 +18; 16 Florida International 309 +21; Cincinnati 314 +26.

LSU Individual Results (Par 72)

1 Ingrid Lindblad 65 -7

T4 Carla Tejedo 69 -3

T43 Elsa Svensson 76 +4

T43 Latanna Stone 76 +4

T78 Jessica Bailey 80 +8