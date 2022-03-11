No. 50 LSU Falls to No. 35 Mississippi State, 4-3

BATON ROUGE—The No. 50 LSU men’s tennis team (7-5, 0-3 SEC) fell to No. 32 Mississippi State (11-5, 1-2 SEC), 4-3, Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Doubles

Doubles was a fight from the start with each court knotted up at 1-1 or 2-2. The Bulldog duo on court one caught fire against Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak, taking the match, 6-3. On court three, the duo of Nick Watson/Boris Kozlov improved to 3-0 in the dual season, winning 6-4. All eyes fell on court two for the doubles point. Kent Hunter/Gabriel Diaz Freire were tied at 6-6 against No. 65 Tortora/Malesevic. The Mississippi State duo won the next two sets, securing the doubles point.

Singles

LSU would need four of the six courts in singles and got off to a hot start, taking the first set on courts one, three, four, and five. Mississippi State would quickly take a 2-0 lead after Lobak fell, 6-4, 6-4, but Kent Hunter would get the Tigers on the board after a 6-2, 6-4, victory on court three. Diaz Freire would tie the match up with a 6-3, 6-3, victory on court four. The top-50 matchup on court one between No. 50 Ronald Hohmann and No. 25 Florian Broska did not disappoint in terms of entertainment, but Broska would be the one to come out on top. Hohmann took the first set, 6-4, then Broska took the next two sets, both 6-2, taking the match, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, and putting the Bulldogs up, 3-2. Benjamin Ambrosio would make his 2022 SEC debut on court six. He dropped the first set, 6-0, but put up a valiant effort in the second set, pushing it to a tiebreak. Alberto Colas would be the one who came out on top, 6-0, 7-6(3), and clinched the victory for MSU. The teams would play the match out as court five headed to a ten-point tiebreak to decide the third set. Boris Kozlov would make the final score a bit closer with a 7-5, 4-6, 1-0(4), victory, ending the match at 4-3 in favor of Mississippi State.

LSU will stay home to face No. 20 Ole Miss and UNO on Sunday, March 13, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The Ole Miss match will be a gold out, so wear your gold LSU apparel to cheer on the Tigers.

#32 Mississippi State 4, #50 LSU 3

#25 Florian Broska (MS) def. #50 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 #81 Nemanja Malesevic (MS) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Carles Hernandez (MS) 6-2, 6-4 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Bautista Vilicich (MS) 6-3, 6-3 Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Gregor Ramskogler (MS) 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) Alberto Colas (MS) def. Benjamin Ambrosio (LSU) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

Gregor Ramskogler/Florian Broska (MS) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-3 #65 Davide Tortora/Nemanja Malesevic (MS) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) 7-5 Nick Watson/Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Alberto Colas/Carles Hernandez (MS) 6-4

Match Notes:

Mississippi State 11-5; National ranking #32

LSU 7-5; National ranking #50

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,3,4,1,6,5)