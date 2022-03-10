Women's Golf Team Heads To Arizona For Some Desert Golf

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women, ranked No. 17 in the Golfstat performance rankings, takes its golf game to Arizona this weekend for the Notre Dame-hosted Clover Cup.

The tournament will be conducted over the 6,184 yards, par 72, Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

A large field of 17 teams is taking part in this event as teams try to get a feel for conditions in the desert that they will face in Scottsdale where the NCAA Championships will again be conducted in May.

The Tigers are coming off a seventh-place finish in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate earlier in the month. Junior Latanna Stone posted a top 10 finish individually in that tournament.

LSU for the third event of the spring will go with the same lineup of juniors Ingrid Lindblad and Stone, sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet, freshman Elsa Svensson and senior Jessica Bailey.

LSU, averaging 290.39, is led by Lindblad with a season average of 70.89. Tejedo Mulet is next at 72.89 followed by Stone at 73.39, Svensson 74.56 and Bailey 74.83.

Joining LSU and host Notre Dame in the tournament field are: Cincinnati, Clemson, Colorado State, East Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Mercer, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and TCU.

The tournament runs through Sunday and LSU will be paired Friday with teams from the SEC – Georgia and Texas A&M – in a three-team wave that goes off beginning at 10:40 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.