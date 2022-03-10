No. 5 Tigers Travel to South Carolina for Gamecock Grand Slam

BATON ROUGE- The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team travels to South Carolina this week to play in the Gamecock Grand Slam at Wheeler Beach.

“We are excited. Road trips are always fun,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We have good teams that we are going to play against. It’s going to be a long trip, but something we are looking forward to.”

The Tigers will play four matches, two featuring ranked opponents before heading back home. The action gets started on Friday when LSU takes on Mercer at 12 p.m. CT and then plays No. 19 South Carolina at 4 p.m. to end the day. On Saturday, LSU faces off against No. 15 Pepperdine at 8 a.m. and after a brief break, will face Louisiana-Monroe at 12 p.m. to finish the weekend.

“It’s a different test than we have faced this year,” said Brock. “On a team that needs experience, we are going to get something totally new against some good teams and that’s what we need at this point in the year.”

LSU is coming off the Tiger Beach Challenge, where it went 5-0, including a win over then No. 4 Loyola Marymount. The Tigers have started 9-0, a program record for the best start to a season and will look to continue their success as they hit the road.