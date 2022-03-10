BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU-Bethune-Cookman baseball series will be played at 12 p.m. CT Friday due to the forecast of severe weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT , but will now have a 12 p.m. CT first pitch in order for it to be completed before the weather becomes a factor.

Sixth-ranked LSU enters Friday’s contest with a 10-3 record, while Bethune-Cookman has an 5-7 mark. The game may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it may be viewed on SEC Network +.

Live audio is available at www.LSUsports.net/live and live stats may be found at www.LSUstats.com.

Game 2 of the series will start at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, and Game 3 will begin at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, as originally scheduled.