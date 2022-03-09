BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with an report by correspondent Paul Boron on the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they prepare for postseason tournament play.

The show then features highlights from the men’s basketball team’s thrilling overtime win over Alabama last Saturday.

Boron also provides a profile of beach volleyball duo Kelli Greene-Agnew and Grace Seits, who have helped lead the Tigers to a 5-0 start.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at LSU’s Scholarship First Agenda, as President Dr. William Tate outlines his initiatives for the university.