Week Four Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team moves to No. 21 in both the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 113 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU was 5-1 last weekend at the LSU Invitational, highlighted by a pair of top 25 wins over then-No. 21 UL-Lafayette.

The Tigers tallied 146 points in the NFCA poll and 124 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU enters SEC play with a big test as No. 2 Alabama comes to Tiger Park for a three-game series March 11-13. Friday and Sunday’s games at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, will be aired on SECN+, and Saturday’s 8 p.m. game will be on SEC Network.

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 8 (Week 4)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 15-0, No. 1

2 Alabama, 768 pts, 20-0, No. 2

3 Florida State, 721 pts, 19-1, No. 3

4 Florida, 696 pts, 21-1, No. 4

5 UCLA, 680 pts, 17-3, No. 5

6 Virginia Tech, 628 pts, 14-3, No. 6

7 Washington, 575 pts, 15-5, No. 7

8 Arizona, 530 pts, 15-4, No. 9

9 Kentucky, 511 pts, 16-2, No. 10

10 Oklahoma State, 503 pts, 12-5, No. 8

11 Oregon, 470 pts, 16-3, No. 12

12 Arkansas, 445 pts, 14-4, No. 11

13 Duke, 417 pts, 16-3, No. 13

14 Missouri, 392 pts, 16-4, No. 15

15 Georgia, 343 pts, 19-2, No. 16

16 Northwestern, 331 pts, 15-4, No. 17

17 Clemson, 282 pts, 12-6 No. 14

18 Tennessee, 268 pts, 15-6, No. 18

19 Michigan, 255 pts, 13-6, No. 19

20 Auburn, 233 pts, 21-1, No. 20

21 LSU, 146 pts, 17-6, No. 22

22 UL-Lafayette, 101 pts, 12-4, No. 21

23 Arizona State, 94 pts, 13-5, No. 23

24 Notre Dame, 50 pts, 16-4, No. 25

25 Charlotte, 42 pts, 18-3, RV

Receiving Votes: UCF (38), USF (36), Stanford (25), Liberty (7), Texas (7), Boise State (2), Oregon State (2), USC Upstate (1), Wisconsin (1).

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 8 (Week 4)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (22), 620 pts, 15-0, No. 1 Alabama (2), 599 pts, 20-0, No. 2 Florida State, 563 pts, 19-1, No. 3 Florida, 544 pts, 21-1, No. 4 UCLA, 536 pts, 17-3, No. 5 Virginia Tech, 509 pts, 14-3, No. 6 Washington, 427 pts, 15-5, No. 7 Missouri, 416 pts, 16-4, No. 8 Duke, 395 pts, 16-3, No. 12 Oklahoma State, 372 pts, 12-5, No. 10 Arkansas, 347 pts, 14-4, No. 11 Kentucky, 346 pts, 16-2, No. 13 Northwestern, 328 pts, 15-4, No. 14 Oregon, 305 pts, 16-3, No. 15 Clemson, 299 pts, 12-6, No. 9 Arizona, 252 pts, 15-4, No. 16 Michigan, 210 pts, 13-6, No. 19 Tennessee, 209 pts, 15-6, No. 17 Georgia, 204 pts, 19-2, No. 18 Auburn, 178 pts, 21-1, No. 20 LSU, 124 pts, 17-6, T-No. 21

22 USF, 94 pts, 17-3, No. 24

Arizona State, 77 pts, 13-5, No. 23 Oregon State, 44 pts, 17-3, RV UL-Lafayette, 37 pts, 12-4, T-No. 21

Receiving Votes: UCF (30), Charlotte (20), Stanford (11), Texas (10), Notre Dame (6), San Diego State (4), Southern Miss (3), Troy (2), USC Upstate (2), Boise State (1), Texas A&M (1).

