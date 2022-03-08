BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-McNeese baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rainfall in the Baton Rouge area.

The game will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sixth-ranked LSU enters Wednesday’s contest with a 9-3 record, while McNeese has an 8-4 mark. The game may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it may be viewed on SEC Network +.

Live audio is available at www.LSUsports.net/live and live stats may be found at www.LSUstats.com.