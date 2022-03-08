LSU Beach Volleyball Moves Up to No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved up to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU moved back into the top 5 after an undefeated weekend at the Tiger Beach Challenge. The Tigers beat then No. 4 Loyola Marymount and improved 9-0 overall, a program record for the best start to a season.

The Tigers hit the road this weekend as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the Gamecock Grand Slam at Wheeler Beach. LSU will play Mercer and No. 19 South Carolina on Friday and No. 15 Pepperdine and Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before heading home.

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record

1 UCLA (15) 319 9-0

2 Southern California (1) 304 4-1

3 Texas Christian 283 9-0

4 Florida State 266 7-1

5 LSU 252 9-0

6 Loyola Marymount 244 8-1

7 Grand Canyon 235 5-2

8 Stanford 201 4-4

9 Hawai’i 190 6-3

10 California 174 5-1

11 Cal Poly 146 2-6

12 Florida Atlantic 141 6-2

13 Arizona 114 4-2

14 Long Beach State 111 1-7

15 Pepperdine 90 5-0

16 Georgia State 87 5-4

17 Florida International 67 4-0

18 Stetson 54 4-4

19 South Carolina 41 4-4

20 Cal State Bakersfield 11 4-1

Others receiving votes: North Florida (10), Tampa (10), Tulane (8)

Next Poll: March 15