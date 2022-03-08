Shop
Beach Volleyball

LSU Beach Volleyball Moves Up to No. 5 in AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Beach Volleyball team moved up to No. 5 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

LSU moved back into the top 5 after an undefeated weekend at the Tiger Beach Challenge. The Tigers beat then No. 4 Loyola Marymount and improved 9-0 overall, a program record for the best start to a season.

The Tigers hit the road this weekend as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the Gamecock Grand Slam at Wheeler Beach. LSU will play Mercer and No. 19 South Carolina on Friday and No. 15 Pepperdine and Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before heading home.

Rank  School (First-Place Votes)  Points  Record

1          UCLA (15)                                                319      9-0

2          Southern California (1)                         304      4-1

3          Texas Christian                                       283      9-0

4          Florida State                                            266      7-1

5          LSU                                                      252      9-0      

6          Loyola Marymount                                244      8-1

7          Grand Canyon                                         235      5-2

8          Stanford                                                   201      4-4

9          Hawai’i                                                     190      6-3

10        California                                                 174      5-1

11        Cal Poly                                                     146      2-6

12        Florida Atlantic                                       141      6-2

13        Arizona                                                     114      4-2

14        Long Beach State                                   111      1-7

15        Pepperdine                                             90        5-0

16        Georgia State                                          87        5-4

17        Florida International                            67        4-0

18        Stetson                                                    54        4-4

19        South Carolina                                       41        4-4

20        Cal State Bakersfield                             11        4-1

Others receiving votes: North Florida (10), Tampa (10), Tulane (8)

Next Poll: March 15

