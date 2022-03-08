Football All-American 'Moonie' Winston Dies, 81

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU football All-America and member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Roy “Moonie” Winston passed away Saturday, March 5.

Winston, a native of Baton Rouge and graduate of Istrouma High School, earned unanimous All-America honors in 1961 after leading the Tigers to a 10-1 record and the Southeastern Conference title. A three-year letterwinner on the gridiron, Winston led the Tigers to appearances in the 1960 Sugar Bowl and the 1962 Orange Bowl.

A team captain as a senior in 1961, he earned numerous honors as a standout on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. He was cited as the SEC’s Outstanding Lineman by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the SEC by the Atlanta Touchdown Club. Winston earned first team All-SEC honors that year as well.

Winston also appeared in three college football all-star games, including the Hula Bowl in Honolulu.

Winston also played left field for LSU’s SEC Champion baseball team in 1961. He graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Following his LSU career, Winston was selected in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings and he played his entire 15-year career (1962-76) with the organization, appearing in four Super Bowls.

He is one of only 11 Vikings to have played on all four Super Bowl teams for the organization.

Winston was inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1976, inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1991, and named to the LSU Centennial Team in 1993. In 2000, he was named a “Legend of the SEC.” He was named to the Vikings Silver Anniversary and 40th Anniversary teams. In 2010, he was named one of the “Fifty Greatest Vikings.”

After retiring from professional football in 1977, he owned a sporting goods store for five years and then entered the oilfield industry working in professional sales and consulting before retiring in 2002. He was an active volunteer in fund raising for charitable purposes, as a speaker for football and baseball service organizations, kids clinics, as well as civic and athletic associations. He was also a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge; Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville; and St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

A life-long native of Louisiana, he resided with wife Yvette and daughter Charlotte in Baton Rouge, later in Napoleonville, and most recently in Birmingham. He had a great passion for the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He was a master bass fisherman entering and winning many tournaments. His favorite fishing spot was the Atchafalaya spillway, where there is a canal named after him, the “Moonie” Winston Canal.

Winston was an avid hunter, crossing the country to hunt pheasant, turkey, duck, and deer. His favorite was quail hunting with his prized English Setter dogs, his brother “Tootsie,” and best friend Billy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack L. Winston, Sr and Gretchen Kershaw Winston. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Yvette Bergeron Winston; son, Roy Winston, Jr. (Kevin, Ben); daughters Julie Winston Waters (Dan) and Charlotte Winston; brothers, Newton “Tootsie” Winston (Betty, deceased) and Jack Winston, Jr. (Diana); sister, Ann Winston Stegall (Butch); grandson, Jacob Winston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Celebration of Life – Eulogy at 11:30 a.m., and the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

St. Anne Catholic Church

P.O. Box 99

Napoleonville, LA 70390

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

P.O. Box 127

Baton Rouge, LA 70821

Big Oak Ranch

250 Jake Mintz Road

Gadsden, AL 35905

www.bigoak.org