No. 6 Tigers Sweep Day One of Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE- The No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball team won all three of its matches Saturday at the Tiger Beach Challenge, taking down Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Southern Miss.

“Good day today. It was so fun to be back at home with a great crowd,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We continued to improve throughout the course of the day. We haven’t played three matches in one day and it was warm today, so I’m extremely pleased with our effort and execution down the stretch.”

On Sunday, LSU will start the day with a top-10 matchup as it will face No. 4 LMU at 10 a.m. before wrapping up the weekend against Stephen F. Austin at 4 p.m.

“Tomorrow will be our biggest test of the year,” said Brock. “We know that we have to play better. We’re looking forward to seeing where we stand against a top-5 team in the country.”

Varsity Sports Now will stream all LSU matches on its website. In addition, Sunday’s LSU vs. LMU match will be broadcasted live on YurView. Fans interested in watching the Tigers on VSN can purchase a subscription and watch the stream at the following link: https://www.varsitysportsnow.com/lsu-beach-volleyball-games .

The Tigers began the day with a dominant 4-1 win over TAMUCC. Courts 4 and 5 took care of business early to set the tone for LSU. Kelli Greene-Agnew and Grace Seits on Court 4 won easily, 21-12 and 21-13. The pair of Sierra Caffo and Ellie Shank on Court 5 also won with ease, 21-11 and 21-12.

The Court 1 pair of Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Bella Bauman were unable to win their match. After winning the first set, 21-12, they dropped the next two, 21-15 and 16-14.

However, Courts 2 and 3 took care of business to clinch the match. Kylie Deberg and Parker Bracken on Court 2 continued their undefeated streak, winning in straight sets, 21-14 and 21-15. On Court 3, the pair of Holly Carlton and Reilly Allred won in three sets. After losing the first set, 22-20, they won the next two sets, 21-14 and 15-8.

After a few hours of rest, LSU was back on the sand where it defeated TAMUK, 5-0. Both Courts 4 and 5 won in straight sets as the Tigers took an early lead on the Javelinas. On Court 4, Greene-Agnew and Seits continued their dominant afternoon, winning in straight sets, 21-6 and 21-16. On Court 5, Caffo and Shank also won easily, 21-6 and 21-13.

The Court 1 pair of Rasnick-Pope and Bauman rebounded from their morning loss. After dropping the first set, 21-19, they won the next two and clinched the match, 21-10 and 15-9. Deberg and Bracken on Court 2 once again won in straight sets, 21-15 and 21-12. The match wrapped up with Court 3, as Carlton and Allred won, 21-12 and 21-17.

In the final match of the day, played under the lights, the Tigers swept USM, 5-0. All five courts won in straight sets as LSU ended the day 3-0. On Court 4, Greene-Agnew and Seits won, 21-13 and 21-9. Caffo and Shank won on Court 5, 21-12 and 21-13.

On Court 1, Rasnick-Pope and Bauman played their most dominant match of the day, winning 21-14 and 21-12. Deberg and Bracken wrapped up a great day on Court 2, winning 21-17 and 21-16. On Court 3, Carlton and Allred completed the sweep for LSU, winning 21-17 and 21-19.

LSU 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1

1. Giuliana Corrales/Brooke Pertuit (TAMUCC) def. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) 12-21, 21-15, 16-14

2. Kylie Deberg/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Jade Bennett/Tori Johnson (TAMUCC) 21-14, 21-15

3. Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Shea Slusser/Migle Mazurkeviciute (TAMUCC) 20-22, 21-14, 15-8

4. Grace Seits/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Aurora Carnes/Micaela Mirabel (TAMUCC) 21-12, 21-13

5. Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Kiley Lewis/Hannah Doyle (TAMUCC) 21-11, 21-12

Ext. Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Ashlyn Power/Gloria Kostroun (TAMUCC) 21-15, 21-9

LSU 5, Texas A&M-Kingsville 0

1. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) def. Tenley Housler/Macie Satterwhite (TAMUK) 19-21, 21-10, 15-8

2. Parker Bracken/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Lexi Ahrens/Adrienne Van Brunt (TAMUK) 21-15, 21-12

3. Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) def. Madelyn Wallace/Rylie Anderson (TAMUK) 21-12, 21-17

4. Kelli Greene-Agnew/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Kapri Pelle/Jackie Alanis (TAMUK) 21-6, 21-16

5. Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Meghan Merlino/Christina Gragasin (TAMUK) 21-6, 21-13

LSU 5, Southern Miss 0

1. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Bella Bauman (LSU) def. Breleigh Favre/Kellie Garraway (USM) 21-14, 21-12

2. Parker Bracken/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Vanessa Hurnikova/Aleksandra Chudzik (USM) 21-17, 21-16

3. Reilly Allred/Holly Carlton (LSU) def. Hallie Phelan/Olivia Hepworth (USM) 21-17, 21-19

4. Kelli Greene-Agnew/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Taylor Pierce/Reagan Sandlin (USM) 21-13, 21-9

5. Ellie Shank/Sierra Caffo (LSU) def. Valeria Papakyriakou/Kai Norman (USM) 21-12, 21-13

Ext. Allison Coens/Lara Boos (LSU) def. Melanie Miller/Kaylie Beck (USM) 21-13, 21-13