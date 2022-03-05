LSU Fifth Seed in SEC Basketball Tournament; Plays Thursday

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s 80-77 overtime win over Alabama Saturday in the regular season finale helped LSU earn the fifth seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament which takes place this coming week in Tampa. Florida.

LSU’s win started a day that would end up with LSU as part of a five-way tie for fifth place in the league with a 9-9 record, LSU’s fourth consecutive non-losing season in the league. LSU has now won 48 SEC games over the last four seasons, tied for second best in the league, and Saturday’s win was its 22nd SEC home victory in the last three seasons, tied for the best in the league.

As the fifth seed, LSU will play on the second day of the tournament on Thursday in the second game of the day which is scheduled for 25 minutes following the conclusion of the noon ET game (11 a.m. CT) or approximately 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network.

LSU will play the winner of Wednesday night’s opening game between the 12 and 13 seeds, Missouri and Ole Miss. LSU defeated Missouri at the Maravich Center, but Ole Miss pinned one of the two losses at home on the Tigers in their lone meeting this season.

Auburn is the Number 1 seed as the regular season champions and will receive the double bye to the quarterfinals with Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.

After LSU, Alabama is the six seed, South Carolina the seven seed, Texas A&M 8th, Florida 9th, Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 11. After Missouri and Ole Miss, Georgia is the 14 seed.

2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament

Amalie Arena – Tampa Florida

Wednesday, March 9 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

12 Missouri vs. 13 Ole Miss, SEC Network

11 Vanderbilt vs. 14 Georgia, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10 – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT

8 Texas A&M vs. 9 Florida, SEC Network

Missouri/Ole Miss winner vs. 5 LSU, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

7 South Carolina vs. 10 Mississippi State, SEC Network

Vandy/UGA winner vs. Alabama, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Friday, March 11 – Noon ET/11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M/Florida winner vs. 1 Auburn, ESPN

Missouri/Ole Miss vs. LSU winner vs. 4 Arkansas, 25 minutes following the first game, ESPN

Friday, March 11 – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

South Carolina/Miss. State winner vs. 2 Tennessee, SEC Network

Vandy/UGA vs. Alabama winner vs. 3 Kentucky, 25 minutes following the first game, SEC Network

Saturday March 12 – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT

Semifinals, ESPN

Saturday, March 13 – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT

Championship, ESPN