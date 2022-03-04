No. 6 LSU Beach Volleyball Set to Host Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 Tigers are set to welcome seven teams to LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend.

No. 6 LSU (4-0) will host No. 4 Loyola Marymount (2-0), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-0), Texas A&M-Kingsville (4-1), Southern Miss. (0-4), Stephen F. Austin (5-1), Tulane (3-1) and UAB (0-4). In total, the weekend will consist of 18 different matches featuring teams that all play a unique and exciting style of beach volleyball.

“We’ve got five matches, which will be a big test,” said head coach Russell Brock. For us to be able to play well at home against teams that want to beat us is going to be a lot of fun. We are looking forward to being back at home and in front of our fans.”

Varsity Sports Now will stream all LSU matches on its website. In addition, the LSU vs. LMU match will be broadcasted live on YurView. Fans interested in watching the Tigers on VSN can purchase a subscription and watch the stream at the following link: https://www.varsitysportsnow.com/lsu-beach-volleyball-games .

The Tigers will start the weekend off by playing TAMUCC at 11 a.m. CT and then have a break before taking on TAMUK at 4 p.m. and then take on Southern Miss. under the lights at 8 p.m. in the final match of the day.

On Sunday, LSU will face No. 4 LMU at 10 a.m. before wrapping up the weekend against SFA at 4 p.m. The full list of this weekend’s matches can be found at the bottom of this page.

LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will operate at full capacity and fans are encouraged to come out for a great weekend on beach volleyball.

Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule

Saturday, March 5

9 a.m. CT – Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount

10 a.m. – Southern Miss. vs. UAB

11 a.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. TAMUCC*

1 p.m. – Tulane vs. TAMUK

2 p.m. – UAB vs. SFA

3 p.m. – No. 4 LMU vs. TAMUCC

4 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. TAMUK*

6 p.m. – Tulane vs. Southern Miss.

7 p.m. – No. 4 LMU vs. UAB

8 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. Southern Miss.*

Sunday, March 6

8 a.m. – SFA vs. Tulane

9 a.m. – UAB vs. TAMUK

10 a.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. No. 4 LMU*

12 p.m. – TAMUCC vs. Southern Miss

1 p.m. – No. 4 LMU vs. Tulane

2 p.m. – UAB vs. TAMUCC

3 p.m. – TAMUK vs. Southern Miss.

4 p.m. – No. 6 LSU vs. SFA*

* denotes the matches that will be streamed on VSN