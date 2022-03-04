LSU Falls to No. 25 South Carolina, 5-2

AUBURN, ALA.—The LSU men’s tennis team fell to No. 25 South Carolina, 5-2, Friday afternoon at the Columbia Tennis Center.

Doubles

Doubles was competitive all the way around. LSU rolled out a new doubles lineup for SEC play, putting Ronald Hohmann and Vlad Lobak in court one, Gabriel Diaz Freire and Kent Hunter on court two, and Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov on court three. Kozlov/Watson made quick work with a 6-2 victory. Courts one and two both ended in favor of Auburn, 6-3, putting the match at 1-0 for the home team.

Singles

In singles, Auburn kept the momentum and took the first set on four out of the six courts. Auburn quickly took a 2-0 lead after Kozlov fell on court six, 6-3, 6-2, then 3-0 after Joao Graca fell, 6-4, 6-4. Although the first set drops, LSU pushed courts one, two, three, and five to a third set. No. 35 Ronald Hohmann and No. 87 Tyler Stice split the first two sets, 6-3, 3-6, but Stice finished Hohmann off, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and clinched the victory for Auburn. The teams would play out the match, and LSU was able to make the score closer. No. 100 Jan Galka defeated Lobak on court two, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, to put the match at 5-0. Kent Hunter would get LSU on the board with his first ranked victory as a Tiger, taking down No. 45 Tad Maclean, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The match ended on court five after Gabriel Diaz Freire defeated Will Nolan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Next Up

The Tigers will head to Columbia, S.C. to face No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday, March 6 at Noon CT.

LSU vs Auburn

Mar 04, 2022, at Auburn, Ala.

(Yarbrough Tennis Center)

#25 Auburn 5, #42 LSU 2

Singles

#87 Tyler Stice (AUB) def. #35 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 #100 Jan Galka (AUB) def. Vlad Lobak (LSU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 Kent Hunter (LSU) def. #45 Tad Maclean (AUB) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Raul Dobai (AUB) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Will Nolan (AUB) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Finn Murgett (AUB) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Tad Maclean/Finn Murgett (AUB) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 6-3 Jan Galka/Tyler Stice (AUB) def. Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-3 Nick Watson/Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Raul Dobai/Maxwell Giddens (AUB) 6-2

Match Notes:

LSU 7-3, 0-1; National ranking #42

Auburn 11-2, 1-0; National ranking #25

Played outdoors; SEC opener for both teams

Official: Donna Jerome T-3:06