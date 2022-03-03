Tigers Start SEC Play With Trips to Auburn, South Carolina

AUBURN, Ala.– The LSU men’s tennis team (7-2) kicks off SEC play on Friday, March 4, to face No. 25 Auburn at 10:00 a.m. at the Yarborough Tennis Center. Shortly after, LSU will head to Columbia, South Carolina to face No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday, March 6, at the Carolina Tennis Center at 12:00 p.m. CT.

LSU will be well-rested, coming off a 10-day break. Last time out, the Tigers went down I-10 to face Tulane where they came out on top, 5-2.

In the latest ITA Team rankings, LSU lands at No. 42. Only one Tiger was named in the latest ITA individual rankings with No. 35 Ronald Hohmann.

Scouting the Auburn Tigers

Auburn is 10-2 for the spring season, the best start for them since 2005. Auburn is ranked No. 25 in the latest ITA team rankings. In the latest ITA individual rankings, Auburn has three ranked players in singles: No. 45 Tad Maclean, No, 87 Tyler Stice, and No. 100 Jan Galka.

Scouting the Gamecocks

This won’t be the first meeting between the Tigers and Gamecocks this season, previously meeting in January for ITA Kickoff Weekend. South Carolina defeated LSU, 4-1, but the Tigers lineup looks a bit different this time around with the addition of No. 35 Ronald Hohmann. The Gamecocks are 11-2 on the season with three of their wins coming over top-10 opponents (No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 8 Stanford, & No. 10 Kentucky). South Carolina’s last time out was at the ITA Indoor National Championships where they defeated Stanford and Kentucky. Three Gamecocks are ranked in singles: Daniel Rodrigues, No. 41 Toby Samuel, and No. 109 Connor Thomson. One doubles pair is ranked in No. 13 Rodrigues/Thomson.

Auburn Live Scoring

Auburn Live Video (only if outdoors)

South Carolina Live Scoring

South Carolina Live Video

Follow The Tigers On Socials

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.