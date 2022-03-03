Burrell Remains On The Bowerman Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell made his third career appearance on The Bowerman Watch List on Thursday afternoon.

Burrell has only been able to compete once this season as he anchored the LSU 4×400 meter relay team to a fourth place finish at the Red Raider Open on January 21. Burrell was the 2021 NCAA champion in the 400 meter hurdles with a U20 world record time of 47.85 seconds. That performance elevated him to being named one of 10 semifinalists for The Bowerman in 2021.

Burrell will look to get back out on the track in the coming weeks as LSU opens up its outdoor season in the latter half of the month of March.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

