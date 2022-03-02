LSU's Latanna Stone Finishes In Top 10 At Darius Rucker

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina – LSU junior women’s golfer Latanna Stone posted a 1-over 72 on the final day to record a top 10 finish in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate that finished here Wednesday at Long Cove Club.

Stone finished at 1-over par for the 54-hole event, good enough for a T6 finish at 214.

As a team, LSU improved 15 shots in the final round, shooting a 2-over 286, the second-best score of the final round, topped only by the -3 281 shot by the host South Carolina team. LSU finished the event with a score of 26-over par 878 which put the Tigers up two spots to seventh in the 17-team field in which all teams were ranked in the top 48 in the Golfstat performance rankings. LSU entered the tournament at No. 17 in the Golfstat rankings.

Stone had two birdies in her final round to post rounds of 73-69-72 over the 6,281 par 71 layout. Stone led the field in scoring on the par fours for the tournament at 4-under par and led the team in pars with 42.

It was the Florida native’s second top 10 of the season and the 10th of her LSU career.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra of Wake Forest won the event with a score of 4-under 209 (71-69-69), two shots clear of Bohyun Park of Texas at 211 (-2). Celina Sattelkau of Vanderbilt and Calynne Rosholt of Arizona State tied for third at 1-under 212.

Junior Ingrid Lindblad posted a 1-under par 70 to lead the team on the final round which included one of just three eagles in the tournament on the par 5, sixth hole (520 yards). Freshman Else Svensson carded an even par 71 and sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet had a 2-over 73.

Lindblad, made up some 15 spots on her round to finish at T27 at 7-over 220. Svensson moved up 14 spots in the standings.

For the tournament, the Tigers shot rounds of 291-301-286. Wake Forest was the winner at 9-over par for 54-holes shooting 290-280-291 for 861. They were nine shots clear of South Carolina which finished with back-to-back rounds of 284-283 and an 18-over 870 total.

Of the tournament Coach Garrett Runion said: “I was proud of the way of the way we bounced back (Wednesday) with the second-best round of the day. I was pleased with that and that we were able to improve our position a bit. All-in-all it was a good week. I was very proud of Latanna. She played great all week. I am really happy for her to get a top 10 finish. Very solid tournament against a strong field.

“Now we get ready to go west to the Clover Cup. We have a week before we go there and get some desert golf. The team was in good spirits after the round and I was happy that we bounced back after that second round.”

The Tigers head to Mesa, Arizona for the Notre Dame hosted event, March 11-13.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Final Team Totals (Par 284-852)

1 Wake Forest 291-280-290 – 861 +9; 2. South Carolina 303-284-283 – 870 +18; 3. Arizona State 292-285-295 – 872 +20; T4 Baylor 287-291-295, Texas 289-290-294 – 873 +21; 6. Auburn 298-285-292 – 875 +23; 7 LSU 291-301-286 – 878 +26; 8. Alabama 290-289-301 – 880 +28; 9. Arkansas 295-294-295 – 884 +32; 10. Duke 301-294-290 – 885 +33; 11. Kentucky 303-293-290 – 886 +34; 12. Vanderbilt 295-299-293 – 887 +35; 13. Georgia 294-298-298 – 890 +38; T14 North Carolina 302-297-297, Northwestern 296-300-300 – 896 +44; 16. Furman 296-307-298 – 901 +49; 17. Louisville 301-305-299 – 905 +53

LSU Individual Scores (Par 71-213)

T6 Latanna Stone 73-69-72 – 214 +1

T27 Ingrid Lindblad 74-76-70 – 220 +7

T35 Elsa Svensson 72-79-71 – 222 +9

T46 Carla Tejedo Mulet 72-79-73 – 224 +11

T68 Jessica Bailey 78-77-74 – 229 +16