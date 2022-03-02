LSU Tigers Defeat UNO, 11-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second baseman Cade Doughty homered and drove in three runs Wednesday night, and the LSU bullpen allowed just one unearned run in eight innings to lead the third-ranked Tigers to an 11-3 win over New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which won its fifth straight game, improved to 8-1 on the year, while UNO dropped to 5-2.

The Tigers return to action at 3 p.m. CT Friday when they face Oklahoma in the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Doughty was 2-for-5 at the plate Wednesday night with a homer and three RBI, and rightfielder Jacob Berry also launched a dinger and scored two runs. First baseman Tre’ Morgan doubled, scored twice and collected two RBI for LSU, which finished with nine hits and 10 walks.

“We’re trying to instill mental discipline in our team, focusing on what is directly in front of you,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I just felt like we were really ready to play. Pitching was really the story of the night; we got eight innings out of the bullpen with no earned runs on the board.”

LSU freshman right-hander Grant Taylor (1-0) earned his first career collegiate win in relief of starting pitcher Garrett Edwards. Taylor worked two scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Taylor, Riley Cooper, Bryce Collins, Paul Gervase and Eric Reyzelman combined to give up just one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts over the final eight innings.

“Tonight was one of those nights offensively where we executed very well,” Johnson said. “The top of the order was doing their thing and was outstanding for us throughout the game.”

LSU first five hitters in its lineup – Morgan, centerfielder Dylan Crews, Doughty, Berry and shortstop Jordan Thompson combined for eight hits and eight RBI in the victory.