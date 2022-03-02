Flaujae Johnson Named Naismith High School All-American

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced that LSU Women’s Basketball Signee Falujae Johnson has been named to the Naismith High School Girls All-America Team.

Johnson was also named a McDonald’s All-American in January.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 6 guard in the nation by ESPNW’s Hoopgurlz who was named on the Naismith Award Watchlist in November. She has been excelling this season and recently set a Sprayberry High School record with 12 made three-pointers in a game and she had another game where she put up 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

She is a guard who is going to bring a relentless work ethic to Baton Rouge. The Marietta, Georgia native who stands at 5-10 will be an offensive weapon that can score to ball with the ability to create for herself and hit pull-up jumpers. Recently she has begun to excel on the defensive end too, showing the ability to play pressure defense and to be disruptive in the passing lanes. In April the Atlanta Journal Constitution named her to the Georgia Class 6A First-Team.

“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” said Coach Mulkey. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball, and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

Not only does Johnson excel as a hooper, but she is also a standout rapper. When she was 12, Johnson appeared on the Rap Game television series and then two years later she reached the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent. She has nearly one-million followers across all social media platforms.

“Tying music and basketball together is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Johnson said in a video announcing her commitment. “It’s always been my dream, to live out both of my dreams.”

Johnson is part of Hall of Fame Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first signing class leading the Tigers. LSU also signed the nation’s top Juco transfer in Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), the nation’s No. 57 player in forward Sa’Myah Smith (Desoto, Tx.) and the guard/forward combo Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas). Izzy Besselman (Baton Rouge, La.) rounded out the class, joining the Tigers as a walk-on. Smith was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game.