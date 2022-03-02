Eight Tigers Earn All-SEC Honors Indoors

Baton Rouge, La. – Eight members of the LSU track and field team were recognized by the SEC for their performances at the conference meet last weekend. The Tigers placed three athletes on the first team and five athletes on the second team.

First team All-SEC performers were Alia Armstrong, Eric Edwards Jr., and Sean Dixon-Bodie. First team honors were given out to SEC champions. Armstrong won the 60 meters with a time of 7.11, Edwards Jr. won the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.64, and Dixon-Bodie won the triple jump with a leap of 54’ 2.75” (16.64 meters).

Second team All-SEC performer awards were given to those who finished either second or third in their event. Favour Ofili (200 meters), Katy-Ann McDonald (200 meters), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) all finished second in their events to earn the distinction, while John Meyer (shot put) and Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump) placed third in their events.

