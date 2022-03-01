Week Three Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team went up two spots in this week’s national rankings as they are tied at No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and ranked No. 22 in the USA Today/NFC DI Coaches’ Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 112 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU was a perfect 6-0 in the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park last weekend with half of those games resulting in shutouts.

The Tigers tallied 106 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 133 points in the NFCA poll.

Next for LSU is the ULL Crossover / LSU Invitational March 3-6. The Tigers, who are tied at No. 21 with ULL in one poll, will head to Lafayette, La. on March 3 and will then host Troy, LA Tech, Central Connecticut, and the Ragin’ Cajuns at Tiger Park March 4-6.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 1 (Week 3)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (23), 623 pts, 15-0, No. 1 Alabama (1), 599 pts, 15-0, No. 2 Florida State (1), 573 pts, 15-0, No. 3 Florida, 547 pts, 16-0, No. 4 UCLA, 526 pts, 12-3, No. 6 Virginia Tech, 497 pts, 11-2, No. 7 Washington, 440 pts, 11-4, No. 5 Missouri, 401 pts, 12-4, No. 19 Clemson, 400 pts, 11-3, No. 9 Oklahoma State, 396 pts, 10-4, No. 12 Arkansas, 394 pts, 8-3, No. 8 Duke, 351 pts, 13-3, No. 13 Kentucky, 334 pts, 13-1, No. 14 Northwestern, 306 pts, 10-4, No. 15 Oregon, 293 pts, 11-3, No. 11 Arizona, 277 pts, 10-4, No. 10 Tennessee, 209 pts, 9-6, No. 17 Georgia, 200 pts, 14-2, No. 18 Michigan, 196 pts, 8-5, No. 16 Auburn, 166 pts, 15-1, No. 21

T-21. LSU, 106 pts, 12-5, No. 23

T-21 Louisiana, 106 pts, 10-2, No. 20

Arizona State, 99 pts, 9-4, No. 22 USF, 46 pts, 10-3, No. 25 UCF, 39 pts, 10-6, RV

Receiving Votes: Minnesota (28), Texas A&M (23), Oregon State (17), Notre Dame (15), Texas (15), Stanford (13), San Diego State (12), Illinois (8), Troy (5), James Madison (4), Charlotte (3), Cal State Fullerton (2), Iowa State (2).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 1 (Week 3)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 15-0, No. 1

2 Alabama, 768 pts, 15-0, No. 2

3 Florida State, 734 pts, 15-0, No. 3

4 Florida, 704 pts, 16-0, No. 4

5 UCLA, 669 pts, 12-3, No. 6

6 Virginia Tech, 639 pts, 11-2, No. 7

7 Washington, 526 pts, 11-4, No. 5

8 Oklahoma State, 504 pts, 10-4, No. 11

9 Arizona, 492 pts, 10-4, No. 8

10 Kentucky, 488 pts, 13-1, No. 12

11 Arkansas, 466 pts, 8-3, No. 10

12 Oregon, 449 pts, 11-3, No. 9

13 Duke, 424 pts, 13-3, No. 13

14 Clemson, 416 pts, 11-3, No. 14

15 Missouri, 374 pts, 12-4, No. 16

16 Georgia, 348 pts, 14-2, No. 15

17 Northwestern, 296 pts, 10-4, No. 18

18 Tennessee, 247 pts, 9-6, No. 17

19 Michigan, 231 pts, 8-5, No. 19

20 Auburn, 214 pts, 15-1, No. 21

21 Louisiana, 182 pts, 10-2, No. 20

22 LSU, 133 pts, 12-5, No. 24

23 Arizona State, 106 pts, 9-4, No. 22

24 UCF, 50 pts, 10-6, RB

25 Notre Dame, 39 pts, 12-3, RV

Receiving Votes: Texas (36), Stanford (25), USF (13), Charlotte (6), Iowa State (6), Liberty (5), James Madison (3), Texas A&M (2), Wisconsin (2), Fullerton (1), Georgia Tech (1), Illinois (1).

