Tari Eason Named Semifinalist for Naismith Defensive POY

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Tari Eason has been named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

The list was announced on Tuesday by the presenting Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Eason has 31 blocks and 55 steals on the season while leading the Tigers, averaging 16.5 points a game with a 6.9 rebound average. He has 34 steals and 18 blocks in the SEC contests.

The sophomore is one of the leading candidates for SEC Sixth Man of the Year as he leads all league players that come off the bench in scoring.

The 10 semifinalists for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year:

Tari Eason/So./F/LSU/SEC

Jacob Gilyard/Sr./G/Richmond/Atlantic 10

Chet Holmgren/Fr./C/Gonzaga/WCC

Walker Kessler/So./F/Auburn/SEC

Christian Koloko/Jr./C/Arizona/Pac-12

Caleb McConnell/Sr./G/Rutgers/Big Ten

Kevin McCullar/Jr./G/Texas Tech/Big 12

Jamarion Sharp/Jr./C/Western Kentucky/C-USA East

Oscar Tshiebwe/Jr./F/Kentucky/SEC

Mark Williams/So./C/Duke/ACC