LSU Goes into Postseason At No. 6 in Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will enter postseason play as the No. 6 team inside the Coaches Poll. The Tigers were also ranked No. 6 in Monday’s AP Poll.

The Tigers have had an exceptional turnaround in the first year under Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. After winning nine games a year ago LSU increased its win total by 16 this season. The Tigers were picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the SEC, but LSU went 13-3 in conference play to go to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

As one of the Top-4 seeds at the SEC Tournament, LSU earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena in a game that will air on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

It is likely that no matter what happens later this week at the SEC Tournament that LSU will host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 seeds in the field. The Tigers were projected as a No. 2 seed by the NCAA Selection Committee Monday night. The last time LSU hosted NCAA Tournament games was in 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

This year also marks the first time since that same 2007-08 season that the Tigers have won 25 games in the regular season. With six wins over teams ranked in the AP Poll, LSU has surged into the Top-10 this year. This marks the 13th consecutive week LSU has appeared in the AP Poll and the second straight week the Tigers are in the Top-10. The last time LSU entered postseason play ranked inside the Top-10 was 2007-08.

Coaches Poll – March 1, 2022

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 South Carolina 27-1 799 31 1 — 1/1 2 Stanford 25-3 766 1 2 — 2/5 3 NC State 26-3 734 0 3 — 2/5 4 Louisville 26-3 708 0 4 — 2/7 5 Baylor 24-5 659 0 7 2 5/16 6 Louisiana State 25-4 603 0 8 2 6/NR 7 Iowa State 24-5 586 0 6 -1 5/16 8 Connecticut 22-5 570 0 8 — 2/12 9 Michigan 22-5 565 0 5 -4 4/11 10 Texas 21-6 491 0 12 2 10/21 11 Maryland 21-7 464 0 13 2 3/15 12 Indiana 19-7 414 0 10 -2 5/12 13 Arizona 20-6 394 0 11 -2 5/15 14 Brigham Young 25-2 362 0 15 1 14/NR 15 Tennessee 22-7 331 0 14 -1 5/15 16 Ohio St. 22-5 330 0 17 1 16/NR 17 North Carolina 23-5 261 0 18 1 15/NR 18 Iowa 20-7 259 0 22 4 11/NR 19 Oklahoma 22-6 234 0 19 — 15/NR 20 Notre Dame 21-7 194 0 16 -4 15/NR 21 Georgia 20-8 178 0 20 -1 11/21 22 Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 150 0 23 1 20/NR 23 Central Florida 21-3 73 0 25 2 23/NR 24 Virginia Tech 21-8 64 0 NR 2 24/NR 25 Georgia Tech 20-9 56 0 24 -1 16/NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Florida.

Receiving Votes: Florida 55; Drexel 23; Mississippi 20; Liberty 18; Oregon 8; Rhode Island 4; Princeton 4; Washington St. 3; Stony Brook 3; South Florida 3; South Dakota State 3; Nebraska 3; Dayton 3; Gonzaga 2; Utah 1; South Dakota 1; Colorado 1.