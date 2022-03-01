LSU Athletics Honors 50 Years of Women in Varsity Athletics

LSU Athletics will honor 50 years of women’s varsity sports throughout 2022 with a yearlong initiative celebrating its trailblazers, educating current student-athletes and the community on the history and impact of the past five decades, and identifying opportunities for future growth for women in athletics.

Since 1972, LSU’s women’s varsity athletics teams have combined to win 25 team national championships and 125 individual national championships, as well as 42 SEC Championships, 12 SEC Tournament Championships, and 361 individual SEC titles. In addition to their championship legacy in competition, LSU’s female student-athletes have impacted their university and their communities in immeasurable ways.

“Our department, our university, and our state are greater because of the countless contributions, unrivaled impact, and legendary accomplishments earned by five decades of leaders in women’s athletics at LSU,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “By honoring the past and learning from the incredible women who have coached, competed, and contributed as Tigers, we will ensure their legacies extend into the next 50 years of transformation on our campus and in our community.”

Every LSU student-athlete will participate in the initiative through education and awareness campaigns. Through LSU Athletics’ comprehensive education efforts, each varsity athletics team will learn about the history of women in LSU Athletics, their impact on the department and in the community, and their achievements in competition. Each team will also receive and wear 50 Year Celebration t-shirts and bracelets.

Gymnastics (March 11th), Softball (March 12th), Beach Volleyball (March 26th), Soccer (April 9th), Track & Field (April 22nd), and Baseball will host 50 Year Celebration events during the spring, with more sports, including basketball, swimming & diving, volleyball, and football participating in the fall.

In December, LSU will host a networking event for women interested in working in collegiate athletics. The event will be highlighted by a panel discussion of legends from LSU women’s athletics. Details on the event will be released later this year.

Other planned events include a community field day event in June and a community walk in the fall; the creation of a 50 year anniversary timeline, webpage, and content series on LSUSports.net and LSU Athletics’ social platforms highlighting legendary performances and accomplishments by LSU women’s athletes and coaches; the creation of an “Impact Award” given annually to an individual who has advocated for gender equity and positively impacted and empowered women in sports; and a continued evaluation of future growth opportunities, including fundraising efforts to impact all of LSU’s 11 women’s varsity sports.