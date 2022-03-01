Bryant Named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE – Sophomore gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week after earning wins on vault and bars in the Tigers’ win at the Texas Woman’s quad meet, the league office announced.

One of the top all-around gymnasts in the nation, Bryant competed on vault, bars and beam over the weekend. She scored a 9.95 on vault and 9.925 on bars to earn the wins. She also scored a 9.875 on beam to finish third overall.

The award marked the fourth honor for an LSU gymnast in 2022. KJ Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after the season opener, Christina Desiderio was named the SEC Specialist of the Week after the win against Auburn and Kiya Johnson was named the SEC Specialist of the Week after multiple wins in the Tigers’ double weekend.

The fifth-ranked Tigers return home to the PMAC to face Kentucky at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The meet will be streamed live on SECNetwork+ through watchESPN.com and the app.