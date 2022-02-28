Women’s Basketball Sendoff To SEC Tournament On Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Fans will have the opportunity to send the LSU Women’s Basketball team off to Nashville for the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, March 2 from the parking lot of LSU’s Athletic Administration Building. The Tigers are scheduled to depart at 12:45 p.m. CT.

Fans coming to campus can park in lot 101.

As one of the Top-4 seeds at the SEC Tournament, LSU earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena in a game that will air on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Tigers have had an exceptional turnaround in the first year under Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. After winning nine games a year ago LSU increased its win total by 16 this season. The Tigers were picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the SEC, but LSU went 13-3 in conference play to go to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.