Gymnastics Moves Up to Fifth in Rankings

BATON ROUGE – After scoring its second-highest team road score of the 2022 season, the LSU gymnastics team moved up to fifth in the second edition of the National Qualifying Score (NQS) rankings.

The Tigers own an NQS of 197.515, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. LSU’s six scores are 196.950, 197.975 and 198.050 from home meets and 197.675, 197.825 and 197.200 away from the PMAC.

LSU is one of six teams with a team score of 198 or higher this season. Michigan owns the top spot with an NQS of 197.920 followed by Oklahoma (197.860), Florida (197.715) and Utah (197.685).

The Tigers rank second on vault, fourth on bars, eighth on beam and 10th on floor. Sophomore Haleigh Bryant is the No. 1 performer in the nation on vault and ranks eighth on bars. Junior Kiya Johnson is 17th on vault and 19th on beam. Senior Sami Durante ranks 12th on bars and freshman KJ Johnson is 17th on vault.

LSU has three more meets to improve its NQS before the NCAA bracket is released. The Tigers have two more chances to improve its low home score and one more away meet to replace its low of 197.200. The squad will take on Kentucky in the final SEC meet of the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the PMAC.

Top-25 Rankings, Average

1. Michigan, 197.920

2. Oklahoma, 197.860

3. Florida, 197.715

4. Utah, 197.685

5. LSU, 197.515

6. Auburn, 197.455

7. Alabama, 197.360

8. California, 197.065

9. Minnesota, 197.015

10. Kentucky, 196.985

11. Missouri, 196.890

12. Michigan State, 196.795

13. Denver, 196.710

14. BYU, 196.615

15. Arizona State, 196.520

16. Utah State, 196.435

17. UCLA, 196.430

18. Ohio State, 196.365

19. Iowa, 196.325

20. Stanford, 196.165

21. Southern Utah, 196.150

22. Illinois, 196.110

23. Boise State, 196.105

24. Towson, 196.065

25. San Jose State, 196.045