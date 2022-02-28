Feb. 28 Baseball National Rankings, Report

LSU Baseball Report – February 28, 2022

Overall Record: 7-1

Last Week’s Results (4-1)

Feb. 23 (Wed.) – at Louisiana Tech (L, 6-11)

Feb. 25 (Fri.) – TOWSON (W, 6-0)

Feb. 26 (Sat.) – SOUTHERN (W, 9-2)

Feb. 27 (Sun.) – TOWSON (W, 11-1)

Feb. 27 (Sun) – SOUTHERN (W, 15-0 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

March 2 (Wed.) – NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 4 (Fri.) – vs. Oklahoma – Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, 3 p.m. CT (AT&T Southwest)

March 5 (Sat.) – vs. Texas – Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, 7 p.m. CT (AT&T Southwest)

March 6 (Sun.) – vs. Baylor – Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, 7 p.m. CT (AT&T Southwest)

Tigers Update

LSU won four of five games last week, including four straight wins over Towson and Southern over the weekend … the Tigers defeated both Towson and Southern twice, outscoring them by a combined 41-3 in the four games … three LSU pitchers combined to limit Towson to one hit on Sunday, as the second-ranked Tigers posted an 11-1 win … right-handers Ty Floyd, Devin Fontenot and Samuel Dutton combined on Sunday to allow just one run on one hit with five walks and 11 strikeouts … the game marked the first one-hitter for the LSU pitching staff since February 25, 2017, when Jared Poche’ and Russell Reynolds combined to one-hit Maryland.

Dylan Crews

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews led LSU to four wins in five games last week, batting .444 (8-for-18) with one triple, two homers, nine RBI, four runs scored and a .565 on-base percentage … he drove in four runs with a triple and a homer in LSU’s Friday night win over Towson to highlight the weekend … the homer was his first of the season, and he added a second dinger in Sunday’s win over Towson … Crews is now hitting a team-high .483 on the year with one double, three triples, two homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs.

Blake Money

Sophomore right-hander Blake Money was brilliant on Friday night, as he defeated Towson with seven shutout innings, increasing his scoreless innings streak this season to 14 straight … Money limited Towson to no runs on just two hits – a pair of singles – in seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts … he fired 96 pitches in the outing, 67 for strikes … Money allowed just one Towson base runner to advance beyond first base over the course of seven innings … he also retired 12 consecutive Towson hitters, a streak that began in the first inning and extended into the fifth inning … Money is 2-0 this season with a 0.00 ERA, a .085 opponent batting average, and three walks and 17 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Hitting Notes

LSU batted .342 as a team last week in its five games with eight doubles, one triple, five homers, 53 total hits and 47 runs scored … leftfielder Gavin Dugas and rightfielder Jacob Berry each drove in six runs, while designated hitter Brayden Jobert and first baseman Tre’ Morgan had five RBI each … Jobert slugged two homers last week, increasing his team-leading season total to four dingers … shortstop Jordan Thompson hit .438 (7-for-16) with two doubles and eight runs scored.

Pitching Notes

Sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd fired five shutout innings in LSU’s combined one-hitter on Sunday versus Towson … Floyd (2-0) limited Towson to one run on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts … senior right-hander Devin Fontenot relieve Floyd and blanked Towson for three innings with no hits, two walks and four strikeouts, and freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton made his collegiate debut in the ninth inning, recording a scoreless frame with two strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Will Hellmers earned the win in Sunday’s second game of the day versus Southern, firing four shutout innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Perfect Game Top 25

Feb. 28, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. Texas, 8-0, 1

2. Stanford, 6-1, 2

3. LSU, 7-1, 3

4. Oklahoma State, 4-2, 4

5. Vanderbilt, 5-2, 5

6. Notre Dame, 5-1, 6

7. North Carolina State, 8-0, 7

8. TCU, 6-1, 8

9. Ole Miss, 6-0, 10

10. Georgia Tech, 7-1, 11

11. Arkansas, 4-2, 9

12. Arizona, 7-1, 12

13. Liberty, 6-1, 15

14. Tennessee, 7-0, 19

15. Florida State, 5-2, 14

16. Oregon State, 7-0, 20

17. Mississippi State, 4-3, 16

18. Miami, 7-1, 18

19. Texas Tech, 5-2, 21

20. UCLA, 5-3, 17

21. Maryland, 3-0, NR

22. UC Irvine, 4-3, 25

23. Long Beach State, 2-4, 13

24. Georgia, 7-0, NR

25. West Virginia, 5-2, NR

Also Considered: Clemson, North Carolina, Sacramento State, Tulane, UCF, UCONN, Virginia, Wake Forest.

Dropped Out: #22 San Diego, #23 Louisiana Tech, #24 East Carolina.

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Feb. 28, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Texas (8-0), 497, 1

2. Stanford (6-1), 493, 5

3. LSU (7-1), 490, 2

4. Vanderbilt (5-2), 488, 4

5. Georgia (7-0), 485, 17

6. Tennessee (7-0), 484, 18

7. Oregon St. (7-0), 481, 19

8. Oklahoma St. (4-2), 479, 3

9. Notre Dame (5-1), 476, 6

10. Georgia Tech. (7-1), 475, 7

11. Mississippi (6-0), 471, 22

12. Virginia (7-0), 469, 25

13. N.C. State (8-0), 467, 27

14. Arizona (7-1), 464, 10

15. Liberty (6-1), 462, 12

16. Florida (6-2), 459, 13

17. Florida St. (5-2), 457, 8

18. Texas Christian (6-1), 454, 14

19. Maryland (7-0), 453, NR

20. Arkansas (4-2), 452, 23

21. North Carolina (6-1), 450, 26

22. Miami, Fla. (7-1), 447, 24

23. Texas Tech. (5-2), 445, 16

24. Mississippi St. (4-3), 444, 11

25. Louisiana Tech. (5-2), 441, 15

26. U.C. Santa Barbara (5-2), 439, 20

27. UCLA (5-3), 436, 21

28. Kentucky (7-0), 434, NR

29. Coastal Carolina (6-1), 432, NR

30. Old Dominion (5-1), 431, NR

NCBWA Top 30

Feb. 28, 2022

Rank, School, Record, Previous

1. Texas, 8-0, 1

2. Ole Miss, 6-0, 2

3. Stanford, 6-1, 4

4. NC State, 8-0, 7

5. LSU, 7-1, 6

6. Vanderbilt, 5-2, 9

7. Arkansas, 4-2, 3

8. Oklahoma State, 4-2, 5

9. Oregon State, 7-0, 12

10. Georgia, 7-0, 16

11. Arizona, 7-1, 8

12. Mississippi State, 4-3, 10

13. Notre Dame, 5-1, 13

14. Tennessee, 7-0, 15

15. Florida State, 5-2, 11

16. Florida, 6-2, 17

17. TCU, 6-1, 19

18. Miami, 7-1, 22

19. Georgia Tech, 7-1, 18

20. Maryland, 7-0, 25

21. Texas Tech, 5-2, 21

22. Liberty, 6-1, 24

23. Virginia, 7-0, 20

24. Sacramento State, 7-0, RV

25. UCLA, 5-3, 23

26. Old Dominion, 5-1, 28

27. North Carolina, 6-1, RV

28. Long Beach State, 2-4, 14

29. Clemson, 7-0, RV

30. Louisiana Tech, 5-2, 30

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama (5-3), Arizona State (3-4), Auburn (5-1), Baylor (3-4), Bryant (3-2), BYU (5-2), Cal Poly (4-3), Cal State Northridge (5-2), California Baptist (7-0), Campbell (1-6), Charlotte (3-3), Coastal Carolina (6-1), College of Charleston (6-1), Connecticut (5-1), Dallas Baptist (4-3), Davidson (5-1), Duke (4-3), East Carolina (2-5), FIU (6-2), Gonzaga (6-2), Indiana (1-5), Indiana State (5-2), Kennesaw State (6-1), Kentucky (7-0), Louisville (4-3), Oklahoma (5-2), Oregon (4-3), Penn (2-1), Portland (6-1), Purdue (8-0), Rutgers (5-1), Saint Mary’s College (7-0), San Diego (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2), Tennessee Tech (6-0), Texas A&M (5-2), Texas State (7-1), Tulane (6-1), UAB (6-1), UC Irvine (4-3), UC Santa Barbara (5-2), UCF (6-1), UTSA (6-1), Virginia Tech (6-0), Wake Forest (8-0), Washington State (5-3), West Virginia (5-2).

Dropped out: Duke (26), East Carolina (27), Bryant (29).

D1Baseball Top 25

Feb. 28, 2022

Rank, Team, Overall, Previous

1, Texas, 8-0, 1

2, Ole Miss, 6-0, 3

3, Arkansas, 4-2, 2

4, Oklahoma State, 4-2, 4

5, Vanderbilt, 5-2, 5

6, Stanford, 6-1, 6

7, LSU, 7-1, 8

8, NC State, 8-0, 9

9, Mississippi State, 4-3, 7

10, Florida State, 5-2, 10

11, Arizona, 7-1, 11

12, Notre Dame, 5-1, 13

13, Oregon State, 7-0, 14

14, Florida, 6-2, 15

15, Georgia, 7-0, 16

16, TCU, 6-1, 17

17, Tennessee, 7-0, 18

18, Georgia Tech, 7-1, 19

19, Texas Tech, 5-2, 20

20, Liberty, 6-1, 21

21, Maryland, 7-0, 22

22, Miami, 7-1, 24

23, Sacramento State, 7-0, NR

24, North Carolina, 6-1, NR

25, Long Beach State, 2-4, 12

Dropped Out

Duke, 4-3, 23

East Carolina, 2-5, 25

USA Today Coaches Poll

Feb. 28, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Texas (31), 8-0, 775, 1

2, Mississippi, 6-0, 692, 6

3, Stanford, 6-1, 683, 5

4, NC State, 8-0, 595, 9

5, Vanderbilt, 5-2, 570, 2

6, Arkansas, 4-2, 557, 4

7, LSU, 7-1, 544, 7

8, Oklahoma State, 4-2, 526, 8

9, Oregon State, 7-0, 491, 20

10, Arizona, 7-1, 486, 15

11, Tennessee, 7-0, 438, 16

12, Notre Dame, 5-1, 400, 11

13, Georgia, 7-0, 383, 17

14, TCU, 6-1, 355, 18

15, Mississippi State, 4-3, 310, 3

16, Florida, 6-2, 308, 10

17, Florida State, 5-2, 298, 14

18, Texas Tech, 5-2, 239, 12

19, Liberty, 6-1, 208, NR

20, Georgia Tech, 7-1, 204, 23

21, Maryland, 7-0, 186, NR

22, Virginia, 7-0, 144, 21

23, Miami, 7-1, 119, NR

24, North Carolina, 6-1, 91, NR

25, Sacramento State, 7-0, 68, NR

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 66; Wake Forest 50; UCLA 33; UC Irvine 22; Tulane 18; Missouri 16; Tennessee Tech 15; Long Beach State 15; East Carolina 15; Duke 14; Southern Miss 13; Coastal Carolina 13; Texas State 12; Old Dominion 12; Texas A&M 11; UAB 10; Portland 8; West Virginia 6; Louisiana Tech 6; Davidson 6; Saint Mary’s 5; South Carolina 4; Oklahoma 4; Michigan 4; Kentucky 4; Dallas Baptist 4; Belmont 4; UC Santa Barbara 3; Brigham Young 3; Iowa 2; Auburn 2; SE Missouri St. 1; Purdue 1; Pennsylvania 1; Oregon 1; Connecticut 1.

Dropped Out

No. 13 East Carolina; No. 19 UC Irvine; No. 22 Dallas Baptist; No. 24 UCLA; No. 25 Duke.

Baseball America Top 25

Feb. 27, 2022

Rank, Team, Previous

1. Texas, 1

2. Stanford, 5

3. Notre Dame, 2

4. Oklahoma State, 3

5. Virginia, 4

6. Ole Miss, 10

7. Vanderbilt, 2

8. LSU, 11

9. Oregon State, 12

10. Arkansas, 9

11. Mississippi State, 8

12. Florida State, 13

13. Arizona, 14

14. Georgia, 15

15. NC State, 16

16. Tennessee, 17

17. Liberty, 18

18. Florida, 19

19. Georgia Tech, 20

20. Sacramento State, NR

21. Maryland, NR

22. Long Beach St., 20

23. UCLA, 21

24. Old Dominion, 22

25. Miami (Fla.), 23