Brisco, Harrison Win U.S. Indoor Titles

Baton Rouge, La. – Two former LSU track and field stars won U.S. indoor titles over the weekend at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash., at The Podium. JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump on Saturday and Mikiah Brisco claimed the 60 meter dash title on Sunday.

With the wins, both Harrison and Brisco have secured their spots on the Team USA’s roster for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships that will take place March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

It’s Harrison’s third career U.S. title, but the first he’s captured indoors. He cleared a winning height of 7’ 5.75” (2.28 meters) to claim the win. Harrison currently ranks second in the world this season in the indoor high jump as his personal best indoor clearance of 2.32 meters came on February 5, 2022 at the Mestska Sportovni Hala event in the Czech Republic.

Brisco won the second 60 meter dash U.S. title of her career on Sunday with a winning mark of 7.07 seconds that equaled her best time of the season. She also won the U.S. indoor title in the 60 meters back in 2020. Brisco currently ranks No. 5 on the world list for the 2022 indoor season.