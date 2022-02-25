No. 5 Beach Begins Season 2-0 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- The No. 5 LSU Beach Volleyball team began its season on Friday at the Green Wave Invitational with two wins over Nicholls and No. 17 Georgia State.

“Good day today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We set goals and talked about playing the right way and with emotion and I think we did a great job of that. When we do that, we play better.”

The Tigers will play two more matches on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT with Tulane and then finishing the day with Spring Hill at 12:15 p.m. before heading home. LSU will host the Tiger Beach Challenge next weekend.

LSU began the day with a 5-0 sweep of Nicholls in its morning match to start the season 1-0. Sierra Caffo and Ellie Shank got the action started for the Tigers on Court 5 with a dominant victory. Caffo and Shank won their first match of the season, 21-5 and 21-11. On Court 4, Grace Seits and Kelli Greene-Agnew won in straight sets as well, 21-11 and 21-11.

Bella Bauman and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope clinched the match on Court 1, winning 21-4 in both sets. Kylie Deberg and Parker Bracken also won convincingly, winning both sets, 21-8 and 21-10. Bracken, a freshman, earned her first career victory as a Tiger. To complete the sweep, Holly Carlton and Reilly Allred won in straight sets on Court 3, 21-9 and 21-11.

After a break, LSU was back in the sand for a ranked match versus No. 17 Georgia State that ended in a thrilling Tiger win, 3-2. Georgia State took the lead early, winning on Court 4. The Tigers rallied back on Court 5, with Caffo and Shank winning sets 2 and 3 21-19 and 15-10.

The teams split Courts 1 and 2, with the Tigers and the pair of Deberg and Bracken taking Court 2 in straight sets, 21-14 and 21-19. The match came down to a three-set thriller on Court 3. After dropping the first set, 15-21, Allred and Carlton won the next two sets, 21-13 and 15-9, to clinch the victory for LSU.

“We faced some tough matchups and didn’t sweep every set, but to come out of the day with two wins with people who maybe were playing their first or second matches of their beach career was super impressive,” said Brock. “It was a lot of fun and we’re excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

No. 5 LSU def. Nicholls 5-0

1. LSU Bauman and Rasnick-Pope def. NIC Bright and Lockhart; 21-4, 21-4

2.LSU Deberg and Bracken def. NIC Becnel and Gauthereaux; 21-8, 21-10

3.LSU Carlton and Allred def. NIC Steele and Steele ; 21-9, 21-11

4. LSU Seits and Greene-Agnew def. NIC Hoerdeman and Jones; 21-11, 21-11

5. LSU Caffo and Shank def. Bradshaw and Holmes; 21-3, 21-11

EXHIB 6. LSU Boos and Coens def. NIC Green and Johnson; 21-10, 21-7

No. 5 LSU def. No. 17 Georgia State 3-2

1. GSU Dorn and Saga def. LSU Bauman and Rasnick-Pope; 21-19, 21-14

2. LSU Deberg and Bracken def. GS Hawes and Kuck; 21-14, 21-19

3. LSU Allred and Carlton def. GSU Kleespies and Treshaw: 15-21, 21-13, 15-9

4. GSU Ferary and Ferary def. LSU Seits and Greene-Agnew; 25-23, 22-20

5. LSU Caffo and Shank def. GSU Delmonte and Wetstone; 18-21, 21-19, 15,10

EXHIB 6. LSU Boos and Coens def. Bailey and Ayla; 21-13, 21-16