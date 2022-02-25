Basketball Tigers Look For Saturday Night Win Versus Missouri

BATON ROUGE – LSU looks to get its 20th win of the season Saturday night when the Tigers host the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

There is a Super Tiger Saturday baseball-basketball ticket special available online at LSUtix.net where fans can buy a baseball bleacher seat for the 1:30 p.m. game between LSU and Southern at Alex Box Stadium and an upper level basketball ticket for the Missouri-LSU game for $11.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU basketball coach John Brady (Guaranty Media flagship affiliate Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and televised by the SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold.

Tickets are available all day Saturday at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tip at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. LSU Students are admitted free of charge with a valid student ID.

The Tigers are 19-8 and 7-8 in the SEC, at this moment in a tie for seventh in the SEC as five teams vie for seeding positions 5-9 in the SEC Tournament in March. Missouri is 10-18 on the season and 4-11 in the SEC.

Alabama and South Carolina are at 8-7 while LSU, Florida and Mississippi State are 7-8. Florida is at Georgia, Vandy is at Mississippi State and South Carolina is at Alabama in the other games involving the five teams on Saturday.

Missouri is coming off an 80-61 loss at home versus Tennessee on Tuesday, while LSU lost at Kentucky, 71-66 on Wednesday.

LSU’s Xavier Pinson, who transferred to LSU this season from Missouri, led LSU with his high game of the season with 26 points, including 12-of-13 at the free throw line. Pinson in the last three games has had assist counts of 10 against Georgia and eight each at South Carolina and at Kentucky.

Darius Days kept his double figure scoring streak going of eight going with 10 against the Wildcats and Eric Gaines was able to get back in double figures with 11.

The last four matchups between Missouri and LSU have been decided by six or fewer points. In fact, seven of Mizzou’s last 10 SEC games have been decided by an average of 4.5 points.

Kobe Brown leads Missouri, averaging 12.4 points per game with Javon Pickett averaging 10.5 points per contest.

Tari Eason continues to lead LSU in scoring at 16.5 points a game, while Days is at 13.2 points and Pinson at 10.4 and 4.5 assists a game. Days leads the team in rebounds 7.9 a game.