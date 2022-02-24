Towson Tigers (0-4)/Southern Jaguars (2-2) at No. 2 LSU Fighting Tigers (3-1)

DATES/TIMES FOR LSU GAMES

Friday, February 25 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Towson at LSU

Saturday, February 26 @1:30 p.m. CT – Southern at LSU

Sunday, February 27 @ 11 a.m. CT – Towson at LSU

Sunday, February 27 @ 5 p.m. CT – Southern aI t LSU

ADDITIONAL GAMES – SOUTHERN vs. TOWSON (Free Admission for these two games only)

Friday, February 25 @ 12 p.m. CT – Southern vs. Towson

Saturday, February 26 @ 6:30 p.m. CT – Towson vs. Southern

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 2 Collegiate Baseball; No. 3 Perfect Game, No. 6 NCBWA, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball

• Towson – unranked

• Southern – unranked

RADIO (LSU Games)

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RADIO (Southern vs. Towson games)

The Southern-Towson games will be broadcast on KLSU-FM 91.1

ONLINE (LSU Games)

• SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TOWSON

Friday’s game between Towson and LSU will mark the first meeting between the schools … Towson is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) … LSU is 6-0 all-time against teams currently in the CAA … the Tigers are 3-0 vs. UNC-Wilmington, 1-0 vs. Charleston, 1-0 vs. Northeastern and 1-0 vs. Hofstra.

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHERN

LSU leads the all-time series vs. Southern, 56-3, as the squads first met in 1970 … the Tigers defeated the Jaguars twice last season by scores of 16-1 and 10-2 … LSU had won 14 consecutive games over Southern before the Jaguars posted a 7-2 win over the Tigers on April 9, 2019, at SU’s Lee-Hines Field … the Jaguars’ other all-times wins over LSU came on May 3, 2005, a 9-5 Southern triumph in Alex Box Stadium, and on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory at “The Box.” … LSU is 50-2 all-time against Southern in games played at Alex Box Stadium.

PITCHING MATCHUP (Towson at LSU on Friday night)

• LSU – So. RH Blake Money (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 10 SO)

• Towson – Sr. RH Nick Janowicz (0-0, 12.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 BB, 4 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“I thought that to not have a good offensive night against Louisiana Tech and still get six runs on the board was a positive. Defensively, we’ll clean it up; conditions were tough last night, but we’re never going to make excuses. I’ve never really seen a game like that before, and we’ll go back to work and hope that last night was an anomaly. We’re looking forward to Friday and playing four games this weekend. Our fans were great last weekend, and we can’t wait to see them again.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night in Ruston, La., as the Tigers dropped an 11-6 decision to No. 15 Louisiana Tech … the game marked LSU’s first visit to Ruston since 1997 … the Tigers committed five errors in the contest that resulted in five unearned runs for the Bulldogs … leftfielder Gavin Dugas led LSU’s offensive effort, delivering three RBI with a double and a single.

• LSU opened the 2022 season under first-year head coach Jay Johnson with a three-game sweep of Maine in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … the Tigers scored a combined 51 runs in the three games, marking LSU’s largest run total in a season-opening series … the previous LSU mark in an opening series was 45 runs scored by the 1996 Tigers in a sweep of Western Kentucky in the original Alex Box Stadium.

• LSU’s 51 runs scored last weekend is also the highest in any three-game LSU stretch since 2001, when the Tigers scored 52 runs in wins over Duquesne (twice) and Nicholls … LSU’s 13-1 win on Friday night marked the Tigers’ 21st straight victory in a season-opening game.

• LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine over the weekend … Doughty was also voted as one of the Collegiate Baseball newspaper National Players of the Week … Doughty, a redshirt sophomore from Denham Springs, La., hit .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, two homers, seven runs and 12 RBI in the three-game set versus the Black Bears … his slugging percentage for the weekend was 1.214 and his on-base percentage was .563 … the honor marked the second time Doughty has earned SEC Player of the Week recognition during his career. He was also named the league’s top player on March 15, 2021, after leading LSU to a three-game sweep of UT San Antonio.

• Sophomore right-hander Blake Money was brilliant on Friday night in LSU’s opening game of the 2022 season, as he defeated Maine with seven shutout innings … Money limited the Black Bears to no runs on just two hits – a pair of singles – in seven innings with one walk and a career-high 10 strikeouts … he fired 79 pitches in the outing, 58 for strikes … Money allowed just one Maine base runner to advance beyond first base over the course of seven innings … he retired the first seven batters that he faced and later retired 10 consecutive Maine hitters.

ABOUT TOWSON

• Towson is 0-4 this season after dropping four games at Miami (Fla.) last weekend … the Tigers’ head coach is Matt Tyner, who is in his fourth year at Towson … Tyner played collegiately as an outfielder at Miami from 1977-80, when legendary LSU coach Skip Bertman was an assistant coach at UM … Towson qualified for the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament last season for the first time since 2013, and the Tigers finished second in the CAA North Division.

ABOUT SOUTHERN

• Southern won the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Austin Regional … the Jaguars are 2-2 this season with wins over Alabama State and Jackson State, and losses to Florida A&M and Missouri.