LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Named SEC Golfer Of Week After Tourney WIn

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a wire-to-wire win on Tuesday at the Moon Golf Invitational, junior LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by the league office.

The HaImstad, Sweden native went wire-to-wire to complete her sixth collegiate individual title over the Suntree Country Club Classic Course with rounds of 66-67-73 for a 10-under par score of 206. That equaled the seventh lowest 54-hole total in school history for women’s golf. Lindblad now has posted four of the top 10 54-holes scores in LSU women’s golf history.

Lindblad, ranked third in the Golfstat performance rankings entering the tournament and No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, tied Kristi Coats (1990-93) on the all-time LSU individual wins list with six wins each at LSU. It is Lindblad’s second title of the 2021-22 season, having won the Stevens Cup earlier in the fall.

Lindblad and her LSU teammates will be right back in action beginning Monday in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the Darius Rucker invitational. Coverage of the three-day event will be available nationally on The Golf Channel.