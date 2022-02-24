Gymnastics Travels to Texas for Quad Meet

DENTON, Texas – The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team travels to take on Texas Woman’s, Pittsburgh and Centenary at 6 p.m. CT Friday at Kitty Magee Arena, home of TWU.

The Tigers will compete in the quad meet and compete in the identical order as last Sunday’s meet in Missouri – bars, beam floor and vault. The meet will be streamed live on the LSC Network, which requires a subscription to access.

“This is another opportunity for us to go on the road and compete at a great venue and on good equipment.” head coach Jay Clark said. “It’s a great area for us to compete with the recruiting base and great LSU fan base. It is also an opportunity to get another strong road score at this point in the season.”

LSU is coming off a double weekend with a home meet against Alabama and tri meet on the road against Missouri and Arkansas. The Tigers earned score of 198.050 and 197.200 to improve their NQS.

Junior Kiya Johnson was named the SEC Specialist of the Week following her outstanding performance. She scored a 9.90 or higher on five of six routines, including a perfect score on beam. Johnson’s 10 marked the seventh of her career and second on beam.

Sophomore Haleigh Bryant matched her career high in the all-around on Friday night with a 39.675 and set a new high with a 39.700 on Sunday. She scored a perfect 10 on vault Sunday in Missouri for the fourth of her career.

LSU will be without Kai Rivers for a second-straight meet as she returns from a shoulder injury. Junior all-America Alyona Shchennikova will return to the Tigers’ lineup on bars after missing the last two meets with a knee injury.

Series Record Against the Field

LSU is 15-0 against Texas Woman’s with a 6-0 record in Denton, Texas. The Tigers are also 32-1 all-time against Centenary and 4-1 against Pittsburgh. This is the first meeting against Pitt since 2005 and LSU last traveled to TWU in 2020 for a quad meet. That meet marked the final one as the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.