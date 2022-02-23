BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with an report by correspondent Paul Boron on the beach volleyball squad, which opens the 2022 season Friday in New Orleans at the Green Wave Invitational.

The show then features testimonials from the LSU men’s basketball staff and players about the significance of Black History Month.

Boron later provides a profile of diving coach Doug Shaffer, who has produced several outstanding LSU divers, including All-American and seven-time SEC champion Juan Celaya-Hernandez.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a report on LSU’s new partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, which has committed to investing $245 million in LSU over the next 10 years to transform healthcare in Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the history of the university.